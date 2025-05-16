Ben Doak was Liverpool’s most impressive loanee throughout the 2024/25 season – with the club now facing a big decision over his future and many others.

In total, Liverpool saw 16 players depart on loan across 2024/25, with 11 of those heading to the Football League with sides in the Championship, League One and League Two.

With only the playoffs left to decide and none of those 11 involved in the final push for promotion, the Reds’ loans team can begin to take stock.

So how did those 11 players perform and what comes next? We’ve taken a look at each loanee and predicted their future.

Ben Doak – Middlesbrough

Starts (Sub): 21 (3)

Goals: 3

Assists: 7

While Stefan Bajcetic has now found form after a swap from Salzburg to Las Palmas, Doak is undoubtedly the standout of all of Liverpool’s loanees this season.

The Scot made the switch to Middlesbrough late in the summer and, despite missing pre-season under Michael Carrick, immediately took up a key role in his side.

After a slow start which brought one goal in eight Championship appearances, Doak struck an excellent vein of form between the start of November and the end of January, with two goals and seven assists in 16 games, starting 15.

Unfortunately a thigh injury which required surgery then ended his season prematurely – and Middlesbrough missed out on the playoffs, unable to replace his pace, trickery and end product on the right.

Such was Doak’s form in a first prolonged spell as a senior starter that Liverpool rejected permanent offers from Ipswich and Crystal Palace in January and are now expecting further interest for a 19-year-old they value at over £30 million.

What next? Given a chance in pre-season – unless a big offer comes in.

Lewis Koumas – Stoke

Starts (Sub): 31 (18)

Goals: 6

Assists: 3

It has been a strange campaign for Koumas, who made just shy of 50 appearances for a Championship side in Stoke, but endured a ridiculous lack of stability as he played under four different managers.

From Steven Schumacher to Ryan Shawcross to Narcis Pelach to Shawcross (again) to Mark Robins, the 19-year-old was left to prove himself over and over again.

Koumas was unfortunate to see Schumacher – the coach who signed him – sacked seven games into the season, and then again Pelach who established him as a regular starter in attack.

Ending the season in and out of the side under Robins as Stoke finished 18th, it is hard to gauge the success of Koumas’ loan.

But having played 49 games of senior football, scoring six goals and assisting three while playing in six roles across the attack, those frequent changes in the dugout could represent a valuable experience in adversity.

What next? With Sheffield United interested, a permanent move could be in the offing.

Nat Phillips – Derby

Starts (Sub): 25 (8)

Goals: 1

Assists: 3

Though it took him a while to claim a first-choice starting role, when he settled into the side Phillips provided exactly what should be expected of him at Derby.

Now 28, he is a centre-back more than capable of standing out in the Championship – and arguably a worthy starter for a smaller Premier League side – and as the campaign wore on he built up momentum.

He helped Derby win six of their final 11 games, keeping five clean sheets and losing only twice, scoring a vital winner against Hull in the penultimate fixture as the Rams avoided relegation.

What next? With a year left on his contract, Phillips needs a permanent transfer.

Owen Beck – Blackburn

Starts (Sub): 22 (3)

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

After building his reputation at Dundee in 2023/24, Beck proved he is capable of performing consistently in the Championship during a spell at Blackburn which ended early due to injury.

He was a first-choice starter until the first of two hamstring blows in February, becoming a favourite among supporters, though he only managed one goal and failed to assist in 25 games.

Developing an end product will be the next aim for a player who turns 23 in August.

What next? Beck should seek a long-term move to a Championship club.

Jayden Danns – Sunderland

Starts (Sub): 0 (0)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Danns never even moved to Sunderland as an injury discovered in his medical saw him stay at the AXA Training Centre for treatment.

What next? Another chance to impress Arne Slot.

Luke Chambers – Wigan

Starts (Sub): 13 (0)

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Another whose progress was thwarted by injury, Chambers rejoined Wigan to high expectations but unfortunately his body could not cope.

He still impressed in spells but there will be concerns over ongoing back issues – and ahead of his 21st birthday in June that has likely chalked off any chance of a breakthrough at Liverpool.

What next? Another loan to make up for lost time – unless Wigan are ready to pay up.

Calvin Ramsay – Wigan

Starts (Sub): 5 (7)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Where to start with Calvin Ramsay?

The right-back, once feted as a future first-team staple for Liverpool, has now failed to settle at four different loan clubs in two seasons.

This time around the now-21-year-old started five of his 12 appearances at Wigan before being shipped off to Kilmarnock in January – where he has fared even worse.

What next? Realistically another loan, but sold if there’s interest.

Kaide Gordon – Norwich, Portsmouth

Starts (Sub): 1 (14)

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Even more disappointing than Ramsay this season has been the plight of Gordon in spells with Norwich in the Championship and then Portsmouth in League One.

A move to Norwich was designed to provide the winger with much-needed game time after almost two years spent on the sidelines, but he started once in 10 games with one goal to show for it.

Switching to Portsmouth mid-season was a questionable decision from the club with no clear pathway to a starting spot – and it played out exactly as expected.

What next? Back to Liverpool to regroup before another loan, perhaps abroad.

Calum Scanlon – Millwall

Starts (Sub): 3 (1)

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

There are high hopes for Scanlon at both Liverpool and within the England setup, but his first loan spell barely got going due to two serious injuries.

But there were enough signs in a spell of three starts in eight days, including a first-ever senior goal, to suggest there are big things to come from the 20-year-old left-sider.

What next? Scanlon needs another loan – and there will be no shortage of suitors.

Rhys Williams – Morecambe

Starts (Sub): 37 (1)

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

After injury ruined spells at Aberdeen and Port Vale last time out, Williams will have been grateful for a run of regular starts this time around at Morecambe – even if it came with relegation from League Two.

What next? With a year left on his contract, Liverpool will search for a new permanent home for Williams.

Dominic Corness (Gillingham)

Starts (Sub): 4 (2)

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Kept behind as a leader for the U21s in the first half of the season, Corness was then sent out for more game time with Gillingham in League Two.

However, injury, a change of manager and competition for places saw the midfielder’s chances limited.

What next? If a new club can be found, Liverpool will likely sell.