With Liverpool and Crystal Palace both lifting silverware within one week of each other, fans have all said the same thing about what should unfold next Sunday…a joint party!

With Arne Slot‘s men to lift the Premier League title on the final day of the season next Sunday and Crystal Palace still revelling in their FA Cup success, there ought to be only one outcome.

Mutual delirium.

There was always to be a party atmosphere inside Anfield when Liverpool hosted Palace on the final day, but now they have a reason to join in as well after their FA Cup triumph over Man City.

While Oliver Glasner’s side could still move up a couple of places in the table, depending on results elsewhere, the consensus among Liverpool supporters is there is no need for a match!

And even two guards of honour have been suggested…

Liverpool and Crystal Palace players for the full 90 minutes at Anfield next week ?? pic.twitter.com/xC80SALNBJ — Slotoholic (@Slotoholic) May 17, 2025

Reckon next week at Anfield will be just a 22-man game of One Bounce for 90 minutes. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 17, 2025

If Palace win this the atmosphere at Anfield next week will be an all-timer. The players will be passing around trays of shots at every corner, Ali will have the barbecue cooking in the goal and Mo will break every record going because he’s the only one who’ll give a shit. — Dan (@Dan23_92) May 17, 2025

Hey @CPFC bring your FA Cup to Anfield next week boys. Double guard of honour, we’ll park the football and just have a party.#PremierLeague #FACup — Nick Peet (@Peety_Editor) May 17, 2025

Anfield next Sunday, every time the ball goes out of play every player chins a pint. They all deserve it. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) May 17, 2025

“Forget the start of next season for now. What a party that is going to be at Anfield next week now! Every corner of the ground is going to be in the spirit and it really ought to be pats on the back and congrats all round. “Major congratulations to them by the way. Over the moon they did the cheats over!” – Nick in TIA’s comments.

“We should give Palace a guard of honour. “That would proper kettle Arteta’s head haha.” – KloppiteE in TIA’s comments.

Can we give each other guards of honour? https://t.co/aAwmgLT3mS — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) May 17, 2025

Mix both sets of fans in the ground next week and let’s just have a massive party while we watch the lads play headers and volleys or a game of knockout ???? — Jay Pearson (@JimmyCully) May 17, 2025

The FA should send the Community Shield to Anfield next weekend so Liverpool and Palace actually have something to play for. Or at least make it a dance off #LIVCRY — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) May 17, 2025

Fuck the footy off next week and both sets of fans can just have a big party. Beer pong for the 3 points, Ali on the barbecue, Trent as a piñata, Frimpong just running around dead fast, and Mo and his daughter scoring a few goals in front of the Kop. — Ross (@Marco_Ross_10) May 17, 2025

Anfield next Sunday ?? pic.twitter.com/4Zar33N0cy — Paul Ellis (@liverblokelfc) May 17, 2025

Happiest i’ve ever been for another club winning a trophy. Boss fans, made up for them. Hope they bring the trophy to Anfield next week for a joint party ?? — The Liverpool Way (@theliverpoolway) May 17, 2025

The atmosphere on the final day of what has been an incredible season will be one to remember, and as Liverpool’s squad have not stopped partying since they were crowned champions last month, there is merit in the suggestions above.