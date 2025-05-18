➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool fans all have same suggestion for Crystal Palace on last day – “A joint party!”

With Liverpool and Crystal Palace both lifting silverware within one week of each other, fans have all said the same thing about what should unfold next Sunday…a joint party!

With Arne Slot‘s men to lift the Premier League title on the final day of the season next Sunday and Crystal Palace still revelling in their FA Cup success, there ought to be only one outcome.

Mutual delirium.

There was always to be a party atmosphere inside Anfield when Liverpool hosted Palace on the final day, but now they have a reason to join in as well after their FA Cup triumph over Man City.

While Oliver Glasner’s side could still move up a couple of places in the table, depending on results elsewhere, the consensus among Liverpool supporters is there is no need for a match!

And even two guards of honour have been suggested…

“Forget the start of next season for now. What a party that is going to be at Anfield next week now! Every corner of the ground is going to be in the spirit and it really ought to be pats on the back and congrats all round.

“Major congratulations to them by the way. Over the moon they did the cheats over!” – Nick in TIA’s comments.

“We should give Palace a guard of honour.

“That would proper kettle Arteta’s head haha.” – KloppiteE in TIA’s comments.

The atmosphere on the final day of what has been an incredible season will be one to remember, and as Liverpool’s squad have not stopped partying since they were crowned champions last month, there is merit in the suggestions above.

