Liverpool fans have mixed reaction as Pepijn Lijnders agrees to join Man City

Liverpool’s former assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders has agreed to join Pep Guardiola at Man City and it has triggered quite a mixed reaction among Reds.

Lijnders was named as a surprise candidate to take an assistant role alongside Guardiola this week having been out of a job since December after being dismissed by Red Bull Salzburg.

With Man City bidding farewell to three assistant coaches who are in need of replacing before next month’s Club World Cup, Lijnders was named among the candidates.

And the Athletic now report that the 42-year-old has “agreed a deal” to join Guardiola’s staff after being overlooked by Norwich for their vacant manager role.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 29, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (C) with first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders (L) and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg (R) with the two trophies during a parade around the city after the club won the Cup Double, the FA Cup abd Football League Cup. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It came as quite the shock as Lijnders worked tirelessly alongside Jurgen Klopp to stop City’s domination under a regime who we are still awaiting the verdict of 115 charges.

Not to mention Lijnders’ quotes upon his Liverpool exit last year have resurfaced, when he said: “I always said I will finish with Jurgen; the moment I will not assist anyone else, that’s the moment I will go and I will manage.”

The news, understandably, has led to quite a mixed reaction among supporters.

 

It’s the destination not the choice of manager…

“Don’t do it Pepijn unless you are our undercover agent provocateur…” – TP in TIA’s comments.

 

Others, meanwhile, were a little more understanding…

“Wouldn’t it be weird if he works for the 130 Cheats that soon after all?!

“I would understand the career value of working with Guardiola though, and wish him (our Pep) good luck in his future anyway.” – Resultant Asteroid in TIA’s comments.

On one hand you can understand the pull to work under Guardiola, but it will inevitably come at some cost to his relationship with Liverpool though the reaction, as seen above, is not universal.

The 42-year-old’s role will see him conspire to stop Liverpool winning trophies at a club with a marked history, but he is free to make his own choices.

