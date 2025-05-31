Liverpool’s former assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders has agreed to join Pep Guardiola at Man City and it has triggered quite a mixed reaction among Reds.

Lijnders was named as a surprise candidate to take an assistant role alongside Guardiola this week having been out of a job since December after being dismissed by Red Bull Salzburg.

With Man City bidding farewell to three assistant coaches who are in need of replacing before next month’s Club World Cup, Lijnders was named among the candidates.

And the Athletic now report that the 42-year-old has “agreed a deal” to join Guardiola’s staff after being overlooked by Norwich for their vacant manager role.

It came as quite the shock as Lijnders worked tirelessly alongside Jurgen Klopp to stop City’s domination under a regime who we are still awaiting the verdict of 115 charges.

Not to mention Lijnders’ quotes upon his Liverpool exit last year have resurfaced, when he said: “I always said I will finish with Jurgen; the moment I will not assist anyone else, that’s the moment I will go and I will manage.”

The news, understandably, has led to quite a mixed reaction among supporters.

It’s the destination not the choice of manager…

Lijnders told the TGG Podcast: “I only want to assist Jurgen. After that, I go for myself.” https://t.co/IyrGcR91Hs pic.twitter.com/eeFHyGfgeT — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) May 30, 2025

Seems Pep Lijnders didn’t get us as at in the end! Why would you burn your relationship with Liverpool fans to go and work with the direct oposition!?! Shocking decision! — Steve Riley (@Stevelfc1) May 31, 2025

When you think you know someone… Another actively working against Liverpool’s pursuit of silverware. Reaction will be interesting. https://t.co/1KmP882N5V — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) May 30, 2025

Another one who sold his soul and has no morals.

He is well aware of the 115 charges that we are all waiting for the verdict on and if found guilty has stopped him and the players he coached and Jurgen & the coaching staff of winning multiple PL titles. — JFT97 (@RedAlert1963) May 30, 2025

“Don’t do it Pepijn unless you are our undercover agent provocateur…” – TP in TIA’s comments.

Pep Lijnders should refund everyone who bought his book. Klopp will be switching off the tele again, when City come to Anfield. — Paul McGrattan (@PaulGrat1) May 30, 2025

Fuck right off. No loyalty at all some. No doubt Jurgen will back him and tell us we should too. Nah. https://t.co/0Ja6oTQaFa — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 30, 2025

Bit cheap them of all things the ones that cheated and stopped Jurgen from winning 3x more … everything that we stand against and pep going there is a bit disgusting tbf — Jordan (@JordanDelurey) May 30, 2025

Are people allowed to boo Pep Lijnders or is Klopp gonna go all Mother Teresa on the fanbase again — John Martson (@DllonJMarston) May 30, 2025

Slot's Assistant > Klopp's Assistant — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) May 31, 2025

Beating Pep Lijnders’ City to the PL for title number 21 And Beating Trent’s Real Madrid in the UCL final for number 7 I’d love it… and I think I’d deserve The Slot Machine Reds will make it happen ? pic.twitter.com/5UgtackZ91 — lfcalsty99 (@lfcalsty99) May 30, 2025

Others, meanwhile, were a little more understanding…

I don't understand why we choose to get so upset with Lijnders joining Man City when we were perfectly happy with Heitenga joining Liverpool.. It's football, these need jobs.. It's fine — Unknown Entity (@loon245) May 31, 2025

He’s not important enough to get angry about. It’s more like mild disappointment — Digby (@DigbyDollars) May 31, 2025

“Wouldn’t it be weird if he works for the 130 Cheats that soon after all?! “I would understand the career value of working with Guardiola though, and wish him (our Pep) good luck in his future anyway.” – Resultant Asteroid in TIA’s comments.

Pep Lijnders will do what's best for himself, and he's entitled to do so. However he shouldn't expect a friendly welcome from the fans when he rocks up to Anfield with City next season. And I hope Jurgen doesn't feel the need to pontificate to the fans about it either. — John OB (@objohnob) May 31, 2025

The stick Lijnders is getting for going to city to further his career is crazy considering we just wrapped up a league with a blue nose in Heitinga ?? that’s football folks do you expect him to be an assistant forever — FintanB (@FintanYNWA) May 30, 2025

Guardiola and Lijnders together. We might get an inverted goalkeeper or something. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) May 30, 2025

Pep Lijnders after helping Liverpool win the league next season by giving wrong tactics to Pep Guardiola every game https://t.co/sDRGwbVRpZ pic.twitter.com/am3c75JwGN — HIPPPPPO (@hippo_ynwa) May 29, 2025

On one hand you can understand the pull to work under Guardiola, but it will inevitably come at some cost to his relationship with Liverpool though the reaction, as seen above, is not universal.

The 42-year-old’s role will see him conspire to stop Liverpool winning trophies at a club with a marked history, but he is free to make his own choices.