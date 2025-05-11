Mikel Arteta confidently declared his side the best team in Europe, more than once, and Liverpool fans brilliantly took the mickey as his faced the Premier League champions.

If there is one thing Liverpool fans do better than everyone else, it is seizing the moment and milking it for all it is worth, and against Arsenal that included a taunt in Arteta’s direction.

‘Best team in Europe, you’re having a laugh’, the Kop loudly sang as Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz scored twice in the space of one minute and 27 seconds.

All four corners of Anfield soon got in on the act, and Arteta can deny it all he wants after the match but there is no way he did not hear it.

It comes after Arteta declared after his side were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final that “100 percent I don’t think there’s been a better team [than Arsenal] in the competition from what I have seen.”

He reiterated the point ahead of the trip to Anfield, grand delusion for a manager who failed to rival Liverpool in the Premier League this campaign and has gone five seasons without a trophy.

The Kop’s taunt came amid a party atmosphere at Anfield that started with a satisfying guard of honour, with ‘Champions’ and ‘Where’s your European Cup’ also loudly reverberating around Anfield.

The best team in Europe, Mikel? You’re not even the best in England.

The Kop unfurls banner in Mikel’s honour

‘Always the bridesmaid, never the bride’.

The Kop never fails to deliver and the display before kickoff was brilliant as ever, with a shot taken at Arteta quickly spotted.

Not to mention there was also a reminder of Liverpool’s 20 titles and six European Cups on it, perfection.

The Spaniard can profess to have the best team in Europe, but currently, he leads a side that is only worth mocking.

As you can also see from the appearance of Martin Odegaard on the Kop!

‘Smile, Champions’