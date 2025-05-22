Liverpool FC has come together with Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police and Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust to call on supporters to enjoy a safe and secure parade, while protecting children from pyrotechnics.

The LFC victory parade will take place across the city on Monday May 26, starting at 2:30pm and following the same route as the last victory parade in 2022.

In recent weeks there has been an increase in the use of pyrotechnics, including flares, smoke bombs and fireworks.

Following the Spurs game, when the Reds clinched their 20th league title, there were close to 50 reports of burns outside Anfield Stadium, with the youngest being a three-year-old child.

Alder Hey had to treat several children in their Emergency Department with burns from flares after the game, including burns to the hands from holding flares and burns to the face or scalp from flares dropping onto them.

Nathan Askew, Chief Nurse at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We know that Monday will be a fantastic day for all Liverpool fans, but over the past few years we have seen several children and young people who have needed hospital treatment after using pyrotechnics or flares.

“Pyrotechnics and flares can cause serious injuries to children, including severe burns, breathing problems and damage to lungs, ears and eyes. Burns are both painful and distressing for children who don’t recognise or understand the dangers. We would ask anyone attending to enjoy the day, but please do so safely.”

There were 84 reports of injuries by St John Ambulance at the last LFC victory parade in 2022, many related to burns as a result of exposure to pyrotechnics, with a total of 12 people hospitalised.

Pyrotechnics burn at high temperatures, generally between 700-2500 Celsius, and can cause burns either from direct contact or in close proximity. Flares in particular can stick to the skin when burning.

As well as severe heat, pyrotechnics produce smoke which can exacerbate existing respiratory conditions, and cause irritation to eyes. They also come with “safety distance” information, often printed on the device itself, which clearly states they should not be used in crowded spaces and in close proximity to other people.

Concerns have also been raised by supporters that smoke from hand held pyrotechnics will impact people’s visibility and may adversely affect their enjoyment of the parade if they cannot see the players on the coach.

Matt Ashton, Director of Public Health at Liverpool City Council and lifelong Liverpool fan, added: “This parade is about celebration and joy — and bringing dangerous items like flares and smoke bombs only puts yourself and fellow fans at risk.

“Given the injuries we’ve sadly seen on previous occasions, it’s just not worth it. Let’s keep this event safe and inclusive for everyone, especially our youngest fans.

“And remember — no smoke means everyone gets a clear view of the players and the trophy. Let’s celebrate the success of our incredible team safely, and not ruin what should be an unforgettable day for the wrong reasons.”

Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Chris Barnes, who is silver commander for the parade, said: “We want everyone, young and old, to be able to enjoy the LFC victory parade safely and comfortably and while we understand the excitement and jubilation the fans will be feeling on the day, we have to think of everyone who will be present.

“We want the parade to be memorable for the right reasons which is why we are coming together with Liverpool Football Club, Liverpool City Council and Alder Hey Hospital to highlight how dangerous pyrotechnics can be, particularly to children and those who suffer respiratory problems.

“We have seen an increase in the use of people using pyrotechnics, including flares, smoke bombs and fireworks, both inside and outside football grounds, which sadly has resulted in a number of people being injured.

“While recognising that some supporters feel they can add to the atmosphere of the occasion, this is a real concern and we fully support the club and our partners in working to eradicate this dangerous and reckless practice and would ask that supporters work with us, not only at the victory parade but at the final LFC game of the season at Anfield on Sunday 25 May.

“It’s also worth remembering that the parade will have its own professionally organised special effects, including confetti canons and fireworks, which will be adding to the fantastic atmosphere on the day in a safe and controlled manner.”

Paul Cuttill, vice president of stadium operations Liverpool Football Club, added: “We want our supporters to enjoy a fantastic occasion and celebrate our 20th league title win in style through the city streets, but we want it be safe for everyone.

“We’ve seen young children suffering burns injuries as a result of the use of pyrotechnics and, together with our city partners, are taking a responsible approach to highlight just how dangerous they are.

“All of us here at the Club want a safe parade that everyone can enjoy and be able to see the joy on the faces of the fans as the victory bus makes its way across the city. Let’s make this a day to remember for everyone involved.”