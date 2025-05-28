Before the distressing events on Water Street took place, well over a million Liverpool supporters, it is believed, took to the streets in a joyous celebration of the Premier League champions.

Monday was a historic day for the city as fans flocked from all over the world to catch a glimpse of the team parading the Premier League trophy around Liverpool.

From the beginning of the route in Allerton, to the culmination of the procession by the River Mersey, This Is Anfield were in place to capture the action and put together a video diary of the day from all angles, including the bus itself.

While our thoughts remain with those who were injured in the incident shortly after the parade finished – you can read the latest news here – we wanted to share the positive moments from the day also.

While no official estimate has been released, it is expected that the number of people in attendance was well in excess of 1 million.

The route took the players from Allerton Road, along Queen’s Drive to West Derby Road, where they turned west towards the city centre.

After making its way down to the most northern point of The Strand, the bus proceeded to slowly drive down the Dock Road, past the Pier Head, until the parade’s official end point at the corner of Blundell Street.

Thanks to Oh Me Oh My and The Shankly Experience for their superb vantage points opposite the Pier Head.

79 people injured – 7 in stable condition in hospital

Seven people remain in hospital but are in a stable condition, after a car drove into a crowd of fans on Water Street at approximately 6pm (BST) on Monday.

Merseyside Police gave an update on Wednesday afternoon, saying that 79 people have now been identified as being injured as a result of the incident shortly following the parade’s completion.

A 53-year-old man from West Derby remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “I’m pleased to say the number of people in hospital is reducing as they continue to recover from the awful incident.

“We continue to support those still receiving treatment and as part of our ongoing enquiries we are identifying more people who were injured.”

Water Street has now reopened and tributes have been left in support of those affected.