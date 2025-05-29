Liverpool FC Player Ratings: Every Red graded in 2024/25

Kopites have been treated to a host of truly special performances during the past 12 months. Some stars have bullet-proofed their legend status, though others have missed opportunities.

Liverpool’s season came to a close with fireworks and silverware after 56 games across four competitions, with Arne Slot leading his side to the Premier League title in his first season.

The season was no short on moments to celebrate and exceptional individual performances, though there were also notable low points throughout.

With the season over, we’ve rated each Reds player for their performance across the 2024/25 season.

(Note: only players with 10 appearances across all competitions are included)

Alisson – 9 (out of 10)

Appearances: 52

Minutes played: 4,501

Everything that has been good about Liverpool over the past six years has been built on the bedrock that is this big, beautiful Brazilian.

Still emerges head and shoulders as the best goalkeeper in the league (and world) even though he has sporadic periods on the sidelines when he injures like a man made out of crisps.

Liverpool are beyond lucky to have Alisson, we’ll never truly appreciate how good this guy is until he’s gone. Here’s hoping that day continues to sit very much on the distant horizon.

His standout performance this season? PSG away, back in March. No question. Stupidly, freakishly good, saving everything and reading the game like he invented it. Never has a goalkeeper been so mesmerically in control of a football match.

It would be a full 10 for Alisson, but the goalkeeping burden has been shared this season and it only feels right to apportion a nice slice of credit to a certain Irishman.

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8

Appearances: 20

Minutes played: 1,800

It takes a bold and skilled footballer to step into a team gunning for glory across various fronts and look the part. It’s another thing when you’re the man between the sticks and the very final line of defence.

Kelleher pitched in heartily over the campaign, clocking in 20 appearances as Alisson fell absent.

He has proven truly he’s ready for a No. 1 shirt, and at Premier League level. That won’t be at Anfield, but this lad will be afforded a hero’s homecoming each time he pays a visit.

Andy Robertson – 7

Appearances: 45

Minutes played: 3,320

The flying Scotsman experienced something very new this season at Liverpool, and it was not his positional tweaking under Slot; it was the introduction of doubt.

On several occasions Robertson found himself under varying levels of public scrutiny. Was he getting a bit long in the tooth? Was the new system exposing unseen weaknesses? Neither turned out to be true.

Robertson has taken to Slot’s footballing nuance much better than most folk give him credit for. The 31-year-old has had careful time management for arguably the first time in his Liverpool career, with Slot balancing his minutes alongside Kostas Tsimikas.

He ended the campaign strongly as a result, always looking first to the challenge and dangerous on the cross. Will be an extremely valuable leadership asset next season, particularly if tutoring his prospective future heir Milos Kerkez.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

Appearances: 29

Minutes played: 1,674

The Greek Scouser is likely signing off, given that the Reds are in the market for a full-back and can still recoup a fee for the 29-year-old, who has two seasons still to run on his deal.

Filled in well this year, and grew in confidence. A popular character behind the scenes, Tsimikas used his strong chemistry with teammates to provide a reliable attacking outlet down the left flank, and seemed to bring a greater physical intensity to his challenges.

Still arguably the best corner taker in the Liverpool squad. Will be missed should he depart, but has served the club well.

Virgil van Dijk – 10

Appearances: 49

Minutes played: 4,437

The colossus doesn’t spar with Premier League or European strikers anymore – the only opponent Liverpool’s skipper is facing off against is Father Time, and so far he’s winning.

Reinvigorated by a new manager and salivating at the prospect of lifting more silverware as Liverpool captain, Van Dijk sharpened his focus on the Premier League title and never looked back.

He’s the first Dutchman with the armband to win the Premier League, and the appetite and motivation that oozes from him suggests nobody is betting against him not doing so once more before his two-year contract extension is out.

Had minor wobbles and hiccups in certain matches, but towered like an eighth wonder of the world in others when it truly mattered.

No elite level striker came up against Van Dijk and came out on top, save perhaps for Alexander Isak in the Carabao Cup final. And, to be honest, good. Liverpool’s majestic No. 4 needs fire in the belly and a revenge mission to seek.

Ibrahima Konate – 9

Appearances: 42

Minutes played: 3,372

The year of Ibou. The deep vocal hum of the Kop roaring out his name is music to stir the soul, it feels battle-tribal and pays homage to a rapidly rising star in the Liverpool camp.

Konate is adored by his teammates, which is abundantly clear to see in all the club’s online content. But now he’s a serious footballer, and having just turned 26 is entering his absolute prime years.

His ball carrying has increased exponentially, while his physicality in the duels remain an art form. Controlled aggression is this lad’s modus operandi.

The contract situation needs sorting imminently. Konate took to Slot’s tactics this season and was rewarded with a generous measure of trust as a result. He has been prone to look a tad shaky when not alongside Van Dijk, and that element of confidence and assurity can – and will – begin to blossom next season.

Jarell Quansah – 7

Appearances: 25

Minutes played: 1,290

Recovered well from an opening day shocker, in which he was hooked at half-time at newly promoted Ipswich and felt the immediate high demands of his new manager.

Quansah rallied in the months that followed, but his confidence unquestionably took a knock. He’s matured into a more calculated, ball-playing central defender and his passing range has expanded, but there is still work to do until he fully convinces in the red shirt.

At 22 he has bags of time on his side, but his talent and homegrown status means he’ll be a prized sellable asset for the Reds.

Joe Gomez – 7

Appearances: 17

Minutes played: 874

Another season of twists and turns, laced with misfortune. Clocking up fewer than 20 matches, the injury gods have been cruel once more.

Deputising at full-back and throwing in stints in the central berths have meant Gomez has once again been a useful component for the Reds and a valued member under Slot’s regime.

But nothing was able to take off for the former Charlton starlet in the manner he’d like, and in the way that we’ve each been hoping for season upon season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8

Appearances: 44

Minutes played: 3,089

A season of all the emotions, that ends with a parting of ways that eventually we all saw coming.

Trent started off seemingly resisting the new methodology of Slot – remember those early season clips of the gaffer having a word with him on the bench, Trent’s eyes rolling in the aftermath.

The ‘you’re not my real dad’ memes were working overtime, as Liverpool’s No. 66 seemed to resist change from the tried and tested Jurgen Klopp regime.

But fair play to Trent, whatever your stance is on his Real Madrid defection, he bought into Slot’s thinking and dazzled with his passing repertoire which gets better year on year.

Had some very off-the-boil games, let’s never watch those United highlights again, but stood up and delivered more times than not. A sad ending and legend status unfortunately frittered, but life goes on in football.

Conor Bradley – 8

Appearances: 29

Minutes played: 1,385

Huge season for Bradley, who treated us to some delicious performances in old-school wingback play with a modern, refined twist.

Kylian Mbappe still checks under his bed on a nightly basis for the County Tyrone terrier. The Madrid clash at Anfield was a perfect illustration of what Bradley does best; laces up his boots and cracks on to put in a solid shift of football, irrespective of the opposition.

Was clearly feeling an element of the burden once the Trent news officially broke and public opinion swayed to almost immediately confirm him as the heir, but will have a huge role to play next season, even following the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong.

Wataru Endo – 8

Appearances: 32

Minutes played: 865

A silent assassin, a faithful warrior and a complete heart-on-the-sleeve footballer. I love Endo with a deep passion, and so do you.

This lad would do anything for the football club, and it’s testament to his character and discipline that he was ready and willing the play the bit-part assurance role, despite being the captain of his country and entering his twilight years.

Endo needs to play at this stage in his career but followed Slot’s thinking unwaveringly and to a tee. The amount of games he closed out and tied up points for the title-winning Reds, it’s easy to lose count. The sort of player every silverware-winning team absolutely must have within their ranks.

Ryan Gravenberch – 9

Appearances: 49

Minutes played: 4,207

I want to give this endlessly impressive youngster a full 10, but somehow it feels like he can and will get even better in a Liverpool shirt.

Young Player of the Season for good reason, Gravenberch rapped on Slot’s door and assured his new gaffer that he could succeed in the No. 6 role. The rest is history, as they say.

Definitely struggled with fatigue coursing through his muscles in the latter part of the campaign, and his level naturally waned as a result.

But instrumental throughout, with rivals paying him the ultimate service of doubling up personnel to mark him out of the game. A proper jewel of a footballer.

Alexis Mac Allister – 10

Appearances: 49

Minutes played: 3,569

Every now and again a player joins your club and makes you think – ‘how did we ever function without this guy around?’

Mac Allister has turned in a quite simply astounding season. We’d be here all day trying to amass the superlatives. Week in, week out he’s been the standard-setter, the metronome, the problem solver.

A midfielder who operates on such a high frequency that it’s not even slightly surprising that Lionel Messi adores having him in the national team.

He’s only 26 and the Reds have got his best years to come. Could walk into any team in the world, but he’s here steering the ship for Slot and Co. while thoroughly enjoying himself. A true blessing.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 9

Appearances: 49

Minutes played: 3,429

Endless energy, a remarkable football brain and a raging appetite for self improvement. The sky really does feel like the limit for Liverpool’s Hungarian juggernaut.

Klopp recently labelled him the best pressing midfielder in the world, and he isn’t wrong. Szoboszlai has gone from strength to strength, building upon the early promise of his debut campaign and actually carving his own bespoke niche in the team.

Expect him to be even better next season, and the tutelage relationship he’s struck up with Mo Salah will be golden for his development.

Harvey Elliott – 6

Appearances: 28

Minutes played: 822

A sad season for Liverpool’s diamond. The PSG heroics off the bench in the French capital offered a rare sprinkle of joy in what has been a frustrating campaign.

It’s not for lack of trying, when brought into the fray Elliott has performed and looked ready to make his mark – but ultimately does not have either the manager’s full trust just yet, or a defined role within the squad of which he can immediately fulfil.

Endlessly exciting and will make a proper Premier League player, but unfortunately it looks like it won’t be with the Reds.

Curtis Jones – 6

Appearances: 46

Minutes played: 2,438

Maturing nicely as a footballer and a person, but it feels as though this season was a missed opportunity in parts for the soon-to-be solo remaining Scouser in the senior squad.

A bitterly hard-fought victory over Chelsea at Anfield in the early stages of the campaign showed the very best of Jones. He bossed that match from start to finish, collecting the MOTM honours just days after becoming a father. But his offerings thereafter were fragmented at best.

Has done enough to show he’s Liverpool standard, but has certainly not sounded the siren to indicate that he will be the driving force of tomorrow. But, at just 24 and with more time to buy into Slot’s developing philosophy, let’s see.

Mohamed Salah – 10

Appearances: 52

Minutes played: 4,501

He can’t get any better, surely. We’ve been asking ourselves this for seasons and yet Salah just rips up the script and drafts another. The one-decade wonder, of course he’ll slow down now? Not likely, FSG only part with big money if they know it’s going to reap rewards.

Salah will hunt down the Ballon d’Or come what may, and could even land it this season. Under Slot he’s flourished with a renewed sense of freedom and vastly reduced defensive responsibilities. Behind him the likes of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister vacuum pack the spaces and ensure he can conjure his spells.

Fixtures against Arsenal and Man City stood out especially for the Egyptian king, while his understated yet phenomenal showing in rescuing a point in the 3-3 St James’ Park tussle back in December deserves a mention.

Luis Diaz – 8

Appearances: 50

Minutes played: 3,336

Started the season at blistering pace, with his freshly dyed crop of blond hair whirring down the wings, cutting inside and finding the back of the net like he was playing in the junior leagues.

The Colombian maestro returned from pre-season and looked more eager and fleet-footed than everyone – understandable given the family trauma he had to endure the season prior.

Diaz’s energy levels plateaued in the new year, but in certain fixtures – namely the Everton 1-0 home win – he burned brightly. A real crowd-pleaser and fan favourite.

Cody Gakpo – 8

Appearances: 49

Minutes played: 2,696

Like Diaz, Gakpo enjoyed his better spells in the earlier phases of the season, and was hugely instrumental in building momentum for the Reds to create a killer snowball effect.

Once he received and accepted the trust of the new manager, Gakpo looked like a man possessed on the left flank. All refined poised and long limbs, jetting beyond his marker and jinking inside with those low, laser-cutting shots.

Returning from injury lay-off set the Dutchman back several notches, but he ended the season brightly and could lowkey emerge as Liverpool’s biggest asset next season, under the radar.

Diogo Jota – 6

Appearances: 37

Minutes played: 1,832

I’ll still argue the toss with anyone that Jota is the best and most natural finisher in the Liverpool squad, by quite some way – but this season felt poignant for the Portugal star, and an opportunity missed.

The stars aligned, in that he was finally injury-free, for some of the longest spells in his Liverpool career, and the uncertainty around the centre-forward berth meant it could be truly claimed.

But something felt amiss, and perhaps for the first time in his tenure on Merseyside Jota picked up on the signals that he didn’t have the full trust of the coaching staff.

Scored some important goals, and more often than not was a big threat off the bench, but didn’t carve out an undisputed place for himself in the XI; it feels like such an opportunity won’t present itself again.

Darwin Nunez – 6

Appearances: 47

Minutes played: 2,038

The master of chaos has endured a whirlwind of a season, with frenetic highs and baffling lows. Some of the misses in front of goal have been inexplicable, while the heroics – brace off the bench at Brentford – are everything you could want from your big money striker. Though one goal in his last 20 appearances speaks volumes.

For all his hard work (though briefly questioned by Slot), Nunez hasn’t been able to make the step up this season and it’s a crying shame given how deeply the Kop has taken him into their hearts.

Perhaps the most enigmatic forward in European football, nobody knows when Nunez is going to show up and burn white-hot… though unfortunately, he doesn’t seem to know either.

A cult hero who will be looked back upon fondly and deserves plaudits for his workmanship in putting on service for Salah.

Federico Chiesa – 6

Appearances: 14

Minutes played: 466

Name me a more likeable fella than this chap. Chiesa hasn’t had the season anyone expected, let’s be honest. But he’s always shown willingness, and glimpses of the magic from the trusty old YouTube highlight reels when he comes on.

Consistency is what’s needed now, and Slot and Co. clearly haven’t seen that behind the scenes.

It didn’t help that the former Juve man arrived way off the pace in terms of match fitness, but there feels like a potential mythical Divock Origi quality about Chiesa if he stays. Already has a cup final goal to his name and his song is a masterpiece.