Liverpool almost have a clean bill of health for the weekend visit of Arsenal, as the Reds look to go 18 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arne Slot‘s champions were beaten 3-1 at Chelsea last weekend, but let’s face it, who really cared?

Liverpool will want to get the better of Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, however, not least to lay down a marker ahead of next season.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek and now have to give the Reds a guard of honour at Anfield.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Arsenal:

Joe Gomez – (hamstring) – out

The only absentee this weekend is Joe Gomez, but there is even a positive update regarding him.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference, Slot confirmed that the centre-back is back in training and could feature “in the last one or two games of the season.”

That said, Liverpool’s head coach also refused to guarantee that minutes would come his way, with so many players to choose from.

Gomez hasn’t played since the 1-0 defeat away to Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round in February, having suffered a hamstring injury that required surgery.

Otherwise, it’s simply a case of Slot picking what he believes is his strongest team, having rung the changes at Chelsea.

Conor Bradley is expected to start at right-back, with Liverpool now focusing on life without Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Whether Alexander-Arnold is even included in the matchday squad will be interesting!

Meanwhile, the first-choice midfield of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to return.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott didn’t do enough at Chelsea to justify keeping their place in the starting lineup.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz should start in attack.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Arsenal

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa