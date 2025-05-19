Liverpool are in the luxurious position of having a fully fit squad for the trip to Brighton, though one big shadow looms over Arne Slot‘s team selection.

The Reds are on the road for the final time on Monday evening as they make their second trip of the season to the Amex.

Liverpool arrive at Brighton off the back of a 2-2 draw against Arsenal and an extended break that saw the squad head to Dubai and Slot to Ibiza with his staff.

With no new injuries to report, Slot’s biggest dilemma is who he leaves out of the matchday squad.

Joe Gomez – (hamstring) – doubt

With every first-team player involved in training, Gomez remains the only fitness doubt as he continues to be reintroduced following a lengthy stint out with a hamstring injury.

Slot has previously not guaranteed game time for the defender despite his return to training but did hint the final two games could herald a return – which supporters will gladly welcome.

With a fully fit squad to choose from the obvious headline decision is whether Slot names Trent Alexander-Arnold in his squad after the reaction to his cameo against Arsenal.

With boos greeting the right-back’s introduction and subsequent touches of the ball, it was made evident a sour sideshow will greet Alexander-Arnold at every turn if he is involved.

Slot can put the line through the situation, as he called for, himself by excluding the No. 66, and we will soon see if that is the case.

Federico Chiesa was left out against Arsenal and is another who is not guaranteed a place in the squad but could return if Slot was to leave Alexander-Arnold and Gomez on Merseyside.

There is little on the line for Liverpool but they can set a new club record by scoring in every away game of a league season for the first time in their history.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Brighton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez*, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa

*Doubt