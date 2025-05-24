Liverpool FC trophy lift and celebrations: All you need to know

Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy after the final match of the season on Sunday, and here is everything you need to know so you do not miss one moment.

For the first time in 35 years, Anfield will be able to celebrate with their champions as the league title is held aloft on a day that will be forever etched in the club’s history.

Virgil van Dijk will get his hands on the trophy first, but there is a lot more to unfold before and after the moment we have long dreamt of.

Whether you will be at Anfield or not, here is all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s celebrations.

New route for team bus arrival

Liverpool’s bus will travel to Anfield via a different route than normal to ensure supporters can welcome the squad in the safest way posible.

It will now travel into the stadium from the direction of Arkles Lane, arriving at approximately 2.30pm (BST) before driving past the Shankly Gates and the Anfield Road stand into the stadium.

This route affords more space for fans without compromising safety.

Make it loud, Reds!

Pre-match Champions mosaic

A mosaic is planned before kick-off, which will be proudly on show across three stands inside Anfield to celebrate the champions.

It will read: ‘LFC CAMPIONE 20’

It is the first mosaic for a title win. Well and truly back on our perch!

Key timings for the trophy lift

After the fixture against Crystal Palace concludes – yes, there is still a match on Sunday! – the squad will return to the dressing room while the stage for the presentation is constructed in the middle of the pitch.

The team will then regather in the tunnel 10 minutes after the final whistle as the trophy is walked onto the pitch by community representatives Mark and Jo McVeigh from the Owen McVeigh Foundation.

Arne Slot will be introduced first and will be followed by the players as they collect their medals, with Van Dijk to be the last to emerge from the tunnel.

He will be presented the trophy by Liverpool legend Alan Hansen, who was the last club captain to lift the top-flight title in front of fans inside Anfield.

The moment we have all waited for will then unfold, with the players to take turns lifting the trophy and taking photos – this will all take place facing the Main Stand.

Players to return to dressing room after FT as the stage is constructed

Trophy walked onto the pitch (10 minutes after FT)

Arne Slot introduced and collects medal, squad to follow

Virgil van Dijk last to emerge, Alan Hansen to present trophy

Trophy lift facing Main Stand before lap of honour * All timings are approximate and supplied by LFC

Lap of honour

Once the formalities of the trophy lift have concluded, approximately nine minutes later, players will then have interviews with the media as a lap of honour starts towards the Kop.

Liverpool expect the lap of honour to take 20 minutes before finishing at the Main Stand tunnel, though the players may have other ideas once they get their hands on the trophy and the music starts!

Before the players leave the pitch, any individual end-of-season Premier League awards will be presented – with Mo Salah on course to win both the Golden Boot and Playmaker prize.

There is plenty to look out for on the day so savour every single moment. Up the Champions!