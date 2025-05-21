Liverpool supporters have waited a lifetime for this moment, to parade a league title through the streets of the city and here’s everything you need to know for the celebration.

For the first time since 2022, the Reds will host a trophy parade and this time it is to commemorate their Premier League triumph, and the occasion will undoubtedly prove a historic one.

Fans will line the streets of the city to celebrate with Arne Slot and his players, with the trophy to be proudly shown off along the route.

With the parade looming, here is a quick guide so you know what to expect.

When is the parade?

The parade is taking place on Monday, May 26, the day after the final game of the season – which falls on a bank holiday.

It will start from 2.30pm (BST) and is expected to take between three to five hours to cover the 15km route, so make sure you have drink and snacks while you wait!

What route will LFC’s bus take?

As usual, the route will start at Allerton Maze and travel north on Queens Drive before heading along Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand before finishing on Blundell Street.

If you attended either the 2019 or 2022 parade, it is following the same route.

You are advised to scope out the perfect spot well in advance and know that phone service may be patchy due to the significant volume of people, so have contingency plans when meeting up with others!

Public transport

It is an incredibly busy Bank Holiday weekend in Liverpool and over one million people are expected in the city, and not all for football-related events.

That will place a heavy burden on public transport so be sure to plan your journey in advance, allow extra time and walk if and when possible.

Liverpool City Council have strongly advised supporters not to drive into the city centre and instead have asked fans to either walk or view the parade close to home if you are local.

Merseyrail will have a normal timetable but with specific station closures and service changes.

James Street and Lime Street low-level stations in Liverpool will be closed, as will Bank Hall, Walton, and Cressington stations on the Northern line, and Capenhurst, Bromborough Rake, and Green Lane on the Wirral line.

If you are using public transport, you can find the latest Merseytravel advice here.

How you can follow the parade live!

If you cannot make it to the parade in person, there are countless ways you can be involved and follow the Reds’ journey through the city.

You can watch live on LFCTV GO in addition to the club’s social media platforms, but our pick would be to follow This Is Anfield’s live blog as we will have all the latest stories, images and videos for you to enjoy.

It is going to be quite the day, Reds! Enjoy the parade, wherever you are in the world, it will be one to remember.