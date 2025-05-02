Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our women’s captain Niamh Fahey is to retire from professional football at the end of this season.

The 37-year-old will say farewell to LFC Women home supporters at Anfield on Sunday at the Merseyside derby against Everton.

She will then complete her playing career at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea the following Saturday, a side where she won the double a decade earlier.

The Irish centre-back originally arrived in England with Arsenal in 2008, enjoying a domestic treble in her first year and going on to collect three more league titles as well as five Women’s FA Cups.

Liverpool was always the dream club for this lifelong Red, however, and that dream finally became a reality in 2018 when she joined after a spell in France with Bordeaux.

Fahey now ranks fourth in the Reds list of appearance makers in the Women’s Super League era on 123 so far, ranking behind only Gemma Bonner (173), Ashley Hodson (134) and Taylor Hinds (129).

Her last five years in red have been spent as a club captain respected by all, wearing the armband 70 times, and lifting the FA Women’s Championship title in 2022 before helping the Reds re-establish themselves as a force in the WSL.

Internationally she finally hung up her Republic of Ireland boots earlier this season having amassed a grand total of 115 caps and helped her country to their first major tournament at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia in 2023.

In a farewell message, Fahey said: “It’s hard to summarise into words the emotions that I feel as I’m retiring, there are probably too many.

“All I can say is how fortunate I feel for the career I’ve had and being able to finish it all off at my girlhood club Liverpool FC.

“I’m so grateful for all the wonderful people I’ve met, shared a dressing room with and to those who have supported me throughout it all. There are too many people to thank individually, but I think you will all know who you are!

“My time at Liverpool has been a rollercoaster for sure! From some real lows to some unforgettable highs.

“Ultimately, I feel so proud of the last seven years, the journey we’ve been on and for me personally being able to pull on the red shirt, captain the team and wear the LiverBird on my chest. I have never taken it for granted and it has been a dream to play for this club.

“To the fans, you have been the life force behind everything, especially helping to bring the club back to a competitive place in the WSL.

“I can’t thank you all enough for the unwavering support, in good times and bad and the memories we’ve shared along the way. It’s been unforgettable.”

A natural sportswoman, Fahey emulated her brother Gary by winning an All-Ireland Championship in Gaelic Football for her native Galway as a teenager.

Liverpool would became a perfect second home and she paid tribute to her adopted city and its people as she prepared to say farewell.

“I knew Liverpool only from afar as a lifelong supporter, but after living in this city and interacting with the people, I now know how truly special a place Liverpool is and it has felt like my home.

“I hope you know I gave my absolute all for you and the club while representing the shirt.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet incredible people such as Margaret Aspinall, listened to her story and words of inspiration to ‘never ever give up’, even in the darkest times.

“The people of this city don’t, and this team never will.

“I’m excited to see what the future holds for the women’s team and I will be there supporting the girls from afar as a fan again. I know bigger and better things are in store and exciting times are on the horizon.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking me in and making me feel every emotion possible. It has been surreal. Love always, Niamh.”

LFC Women interim head coach Amber Whiteley said her team could not have wished for a better leader than Fahey.

She said: “A wonderful player and incredible human being, our game is in a better place because of Niamh and everything that she has contributed across her entire career for club and country.

“As our captain, Niamh has been an incredible leader in every way. She has always led by example and with her heart well and truly on her sleeve.

“I’m not sure she will ever know just how much she is loved and respected by everyone here. We are going to miss her!

“On behalf of the staff and players, I would like to thank Niamh for everything she has contributed to Liverpool Football Club and for being everything you could ever want in a captain.”