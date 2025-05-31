Liverpool’s Premier League season concluded with the trophy held aloft by Virgil van Dijk, but who joins the captain in the Reds’ best starting XI of the season?

After a significant transition as Jurgen Klopp bid farewell, Arne Slot took the reins and had many diluting the possibilities for 2024/25.

A charge at the title was not expected but Liverpool were the consistent force and did not relinquish their spot at the top from November 2 onwards.

Slot made no secrets that he preferred working with a core group of players in his starting lineup, and that is clear in the Reds’ best starting XI, as per FotMob‘s stats.

While Slot’s system is fluid, we have opted for a 4-3-3 formation and players have been chosen by their FotMob rating in the league and their suitability to the positions available.

Liverpool’s best XI – according to the data: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Not only is Mohamed Salah the highest-ranked player in the Liverpool squad, but also the entire Premier League – rightly so! – after 29 goals and 18 assists in the topflight.

With a rating of 8.00, Salah set himself apart from the rest with yet another mesmerising campaign and is duly being rewarded by sweeping up the end-of-season awards.

As per FotMob, the Egyptian created the most big chances of any player (27) and finished the campaign with the highest expected goals (25.4xG) – he’s the first name on any team sheet!

Joining him in the forward line is Luis Diaz (7.37) and Cody Gakpo (7.11), the only other players in Liverpool’s squad to reach double figures for goals and Slot’s favoured trio.

Alexis Mac Allister (7.39) is the second-best ranked player according to the data and you will find few who can dispute that such was his consistent and influential role.

The Argentine is unsurprisingly joined in midfield by Ryan Gravenberch (7.29) and Dominik Szoboszlai (7.18), the former of whom was recognised as the Premier League‘s Young Player of the Season.

The duo are ranked sixth and seventh, respectively, in Liverpool’s squad – perhaps harsh on the Dutchman but he did show signs of fatigue as the season reached the finishing line.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.38), Ibrahima Konate (7.12), Virgil van Dijk (7.34) and Andy Robertson (6.84), meanwhile, make up the backline – the first-choice combination.

All but Robertson were in Liverpool’s top 10 players of the season but as the best-ranked left-back he took his place in the side ahead of Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones.

Finally, Alisson (7.15) is the No. 1 goalkeeper despite, again, being forced to miss 15 games due to injury but while on the pitch he underlined why he is irreplaceable.

Statistically, it is Liverpool’s best XI of the season and it will be of no surprise to Slot as they are the 11 who played the most minutes across the season.

With changes beckoning in the summer transfer window, how may it look in 2025/26?

Liverpool’s best XI – ranked by the data

Liverpool’s title-winning season may be over but with the FotMob app you can keep up to date with football extensively worldwide over the summer thanks to their incredible features that offer more than you could dream of!

You can download the FotMob App here.