Mohamed Salah led the charge to a 20th league title in 2024/25 in what was a season to remember as Liverpool defied all expectations to be crowned Premier League champions.

It is fair to say there was a lot of uncertainty heading into the first season without Jurgen Klopp in nearly a decade, but we needn’t worry.

Arne Slot took to the job instantly and set his side on course for an incredible triumph in the league while also taking his side to Wembley at the first time of asking.

It was not all smooth sailing and the Dutchman will have learned plenty, but the numbers behind the 2024/25 season are impressive. Take a look!

56

Games played across four competitions, two fewer than last season.

1

Trophy added to the cabinet, and what a trophy it was!

26

Games unbeaten in the Premier League, from September to April the Reds did not taste defeat – W19, D7.

34

Total number of goals scored by Mohamed Salah across all competitions, his second-best return at Liverpool.

4

Red cards shown to Liverpool players: Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, Amara Nallo and Ryan Gravenberch.

29

Most consecutive appearances by any Red: Cody Gakpo

31

Number of players used by Slot across the full season.

23

The number of assists from Salah in all competitions.

19

The number of Premier League away games Liverpool scored in, a feat accomplished for the first time in club history.

342

Days between when Slot was announced as Liverpool’s head coach and when he officially won his first trophy.

4,501

The most minutes played by a single player: Mo Salah.

14

Players on the scoresheet in all competitions: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Nunez, Van Dijk, Elliott, Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Koante, Chiesa, Danns.

11

Number of players who missed at least one game due to injury – much improved from last season’s 22!

129

The number of total games combined missed by those out with an injury.

23

Points won from losing positions, the most of any side in the Premier League.

10

Number of points Liverpool won the title by, they were too busy celebrating to make it more!

4

The number of games remaining when Liverpool won the title.

12,809

The days between fans celebrating lifting the league title at Anfield from 1990 to 2025.

6

Number of debutants: Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, Rio Ngumoha, Amara Nallo, Trent Kone-Doherty and Isaac Mabaya.

123

The total goals scored in all competitions: Premier League (86), Champions League (18), League Cup (15) and FA Cup (4).

Plus 2

The points difference from the 2023/24 Premier League season and 2024/25.

27

Goal contributions from substitutes.

30

The number of times Slot turned to Darwin Nunez off the bench, more than any other player.

3.9

The average number of changes Slot made to his starting XI across the full season.

9

The number of teams Slot’s men completed a league double over: Ipswich, Brentford, Bournemouth, Wolves, Southampton, Man City, Tottenham, West Ham and Leicester.

<81

Days until the title defence gets underway in the 2025/26 Premier League season.