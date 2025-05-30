Liverpool have received an approach from Wolves for attacking midfielder Kieran Morrison, who is also attracting further interest from the Premier League.

Morrison will enter the final year of his contract this summer and the 18-year-old is now considering a move away from Merseyside.

This comes amid overtures from clubs in the Premier League, Championship and a number of top-tier leagues across Europe, with Wolves first to make contact over a deal.

This Is Anfield understands Morrison also has admirers at newly promoted Burnley and Sunderland, while there is strong interest elsewhere in the Championship.

Liverpool are yet to offer the versatile attacker an extension on a deal which expires in 2026 and there has been a lack of concrete opportunities stepping up to the first team.

While involved in training sessions in the senior setup on occasion – and on the bench for the Champions League loss at PSV Eindhoven – the majority of Morrison’s 2024/25 was spent with the U21s.

He made 21 appearances for Barry Lewtas‘ U21s side along with six for the U19s in the UEFA Youth League and once for the U18s in their FA Youth Cup defeat to Preston.

Capable of playing in a variety of roles across the attack and deeper in midfield as a No. 8 or No. 10, Morrison is a talented young player who could benefit from a smoother pathway to first-team football.

That could be more likely at a club like Wolves, who secured another year of top-flight football by finishing 16th in a season that saw academy graduate Mateus Mane become their youngest-ever Premier League player at 17.

No transfer is close as of yet but Morrison will weigh up any offers before a decision is made over his next move.

There of course remains a possibility that Liverpool offer the teenager – arguably their most dangerous player at U21s level in the season just gone – a new contract.

But in a busy summer of incomings and outgoings at Anfield there have no negotiations yet, allowing Wolves to become the first to test the waters over a transfer.