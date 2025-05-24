Liverpool have started formal talks with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz after the playmaker turned down Bayern Munich.

It is a story that is developing at speed as Friday evening first saw reports of Liverpool becoming the front-runners to sign the German international and then news of formal talks.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein was the first to report Wirtz favours a move to Anfield before later stating that Liverpool have “opened talks” with Leverkusen for the 22-year-old.

This was subsequently corroborated by the Times‘ Paul Joyce, who reports that the Reds have “formally spoken” to the German club in a “significant step” in their pursuit.

Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany‘s Florian Plettenberg, meanwhile, add that Liverpool will “submit an official offer shortly” as the Reds want “the deal to be done very soon” to “avoid surprises.”

With reports in Germany and on Merseyside now on the same page, the expectation is the updates will accelerate further as Liverpool aim to make a significant statement this summer.

Personal terms and transfer fee

Leverkusen will demand a sizeable fee this summer which various reports speculate could be between €130 million (£109.1m) and €150 million (£125.6m).

Joyce, however, has explained that “there is a feeling that [Leverkusen] will accept a lower base figure” than the £126 million asking price, with “a chunk of any fee [to] be paid in add-ons.”

Plettenberg later reported that Leverkusen “are very optimistic that an agreement with LFC will be reached shortly,” with Richard Hughes leading the negotiations.

Crucially, Liverpool have “already agreed” personal terms with Wirtz, who travelled to the UK last week with his parents in what was the first nod to the Reds’ standing in the race for his signature.

While there remains a caveat among some reporters that Wirtz could still opt to stay at Leverkusen this summer, all signs point to a Liverpool transfer once a figure can be agreed between the two clubs.

As per German outlet kicker, Arne Slot “is said to have been a decisive factor” after a conversation between himself and Wirtz.