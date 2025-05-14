Liverpool will consider a number of right-backs as they mull over replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, and an alternative to Jeremie Frimpong has now been named.

As it stands, it is claimed that Liverpool are yet to even decide whether they will sign a new right-back to replace Alexander-Arnold.

Despite that, reports in Germany this week have suggested movement is being made in the pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking right-sider Frimpong.

Claims a deal is close have been downplayed by Leverkusen and those on Merseyside, but what is evident is that Liverpool have drawn up a shortlist for if Arne Slot and Richard Hughes decide a new addition is required.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele has now reported that Lutsharel Geertruida, a former stalwart under Slot at Feyenoord, is a “serious possibility.”

Steele writes that Geertruida, who left Feyenoord for RB Leipzig last summer but is now expected to move again, is “one of the alternative options” amid their interest in Frimpong.

Earlier this week, Sky Germany reported that the 24-year-old is “extremely dissatisfied” at Leipzig and, after their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the club are “open to a departure.”

Geertruida has played 34 times since his move to Germany but has seen his game time decrease in recent months, with Leipzig struggling for consistency in results.

Slot will be well aware of his talents, however, having used him more than any other player in his coaching career – clocking 10,337 minutes on the pitch over 127 games.

Though predominantly a right-back – and a considerably more defensive option than Frimpong – Geertruida can also play at centre-back, left-back and as a defensive midfielder.



* Geertruida career positions played and stats vs. Frimpong (Transfermarkt and FBref)

This allowed for tactical flexibility in his role as vice-captain at Feyenoord and, though to less effect, now at Leipzig.

Liverpool had been expected to move for Geertruida soon after Slot’s appointment as head coach a year ago – the defender even attending the 2-2 draw at West Ham towards the back end of last season – but no deal developed.

At the time, De Telegraaf‘s Marcel van der Kraan claimed the player “would love” to join Liverpool, and perhaps now he will be given the opportunity to do so.

The club’s priority as it stands is thought to be signing a left-back, with Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez the most popular name linked, but this week has seen reporting shift to the other flank.