Liverpool are back at Anfield for their penultimate home match of the season and Arne Slot has made six changes to his lineup for the visit of Arsenal this afternoon.

Arne Slot gave his squad extra time off ahead of Sunday’s match, with many flying abroad, and he has named a more familiar lineup than the one who lost to Chelsea last time out.

Alisson remains in goal and, as confirmed by Slot on Friday, Conor Bradley starts at right-back with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson completing the back four.

Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal – Live Online Streams

In midfield, Slot has turned to the trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai after an overhaul last time out.

Up top, Mohamed Salah continues to chase more records and is joined by Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

On the bench, Slot has named the likes of Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister – as for Trent Alexander-Arnold, he makes the squad days after his exit announcement.

The Gunners would have hoped there would be something to play for at Anfield but instead the champions can continue their celebrations while Arsenal seek to hold on to second place.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Substitutes: Neto, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Sterling

IN: Konate, Robertson, Bradley, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Diaz OUT: Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold Endo, Elliott, Jota

How to follow the match live with TIA!

Liverpool vs. Arsenal will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, which you can stream here – coverage starts at 4.15pm (BST).

As ever, our liveblog will be keeping you entertained and informed with an unapologetic biased opinion from Harry McMullen – stay tuned from 3.45pm.