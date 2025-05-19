Arne Slot has made four changes to his starting lineup as Liverpool visit Brighton in their penultimate game of the season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench.

Slot was in Ibiza for much of last week while his squad travelled to Dubai, but the focus will be on a positive result against a Brighton side with only eighth place to play for.

Alisson is among those to keep his place for the 8pm kickoff, starting behind a back four of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas.

Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott start in midfield.

With an assist record still in his sights, Mohamed Salah starts again on the right of attack, joined by Cody Gakpo and, making his first Premier League start, Federico Chiesa.

Alexander-Arnold has travelled with the squad and takes a place on the bench along with the returning Joe Gomez.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Chiesa

Substitutes: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Diaz, Nunez

Brighton: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Gruda, Adingra, Minteh; Welbeck

Substitutes: Rushworth, Igor, Dunk, Mitoma, Gomez, O’Riley, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Howell

If Liverpool find the back of the net at least once tonight they will set a club record by scoring in every away game of a league season for the first time in their history.

And if Slot’s men leave Brighton with a victory, it would be their 12th away from home in this league campaign.

Liverpool have only won more away league games in four of their previous 108 seasons.

IN: Quansah, Tsimikas, Elliott, Chiesa OUT: Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Diaz

How you can follow the match with TIA!

Liverpool’s trip to Brighton will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which you can stream here, with coverage underway at 6.30pm (BST).

This Is Anfield’s live blog, meanwhile, is the place for you to keep informed and entertained by the unapologetically biased Harry McMullen, who will be live from 7.15pm.

Up the Champions!