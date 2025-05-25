Liverpool’s least important lineup of the season has been confirmed, as Arne Slot makes four changes for their Premier League title party against Crystal Palace.

Though the focus is on the post-match celebrations, Alisson will still be looking to sign off on 2024/25 with a clean sheet.

So too will his back four Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

The Premier League‘s Young Player of the Season Ryan Gravenberch starts in the deep-lying role, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones further forward.

Mohamed Salah will look to clinch the Golden Boot and Playmaker awards to go with his Player of the Season prize, as well as strengthening his case for the Ballon d’Or and European Golden Shoe.

He is joined in attack by Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Munoz, Kamada, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Substitutes: Turner, Ward, Kporha, Devenny, Franca, Esse, Nketiah

Slot has named the likes of Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez on his substitutes’ bench, which could feasibly see them part of their last matchday with Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister, meanwhile, is not part of the squad with the decision made the rest the midfielder, while Federico Chiesa was simply left out.

All you need to know for the trophy lift

After the game against Crystal Palace concludes, the squad will return to the dressing room while the stage for the presentation is constructed in the middle of the pitch.

The team will then regather in the tunnel 10 minutes after the final whistle as the trophy is walked onto the pitch by community representatives Mark and Jo McVeigh from the Owen McVeigh Foundation.

Slot will be introduced first and will be followed by the players as they collect their medals, with Van Dijk to be the last to emerge from the tunnel.

He will be presented the trophy by Liverpool legend Alan Hansen, who was the last club captain to lift the top-flight title in front of fans inside Anfield.

The moment we have all waited for will then unfold, with the players to take turns lifting the trophy and taking photos – this will all take place facing the Main Stand.

Players to return to dressing room after FT as the stage is constructed

Trophy walked onto the pitch (10 minutes after FT)

Arne Slot introduced and collects medal, squad to follow

Virgil van Dijk last to emerge, Alan Hansen to present trophy

Trophy lift facing Main Stand before lap of honour * All timings are approximate and supplied by LFC

Lap of honour

Once the formalities of the trophy lift have concluded, approximately nine minutes later players will then have interviews with the media as a lap of honour starts towards the Kop.

Liverpool expect the lap of honour to take 20 minutes before finishing at the Main Stand tunnel, though the players may have other ideas once they get their hands on the trophy and the music starts!

Before the players leave the pitch, any individual end-of-season Premier League awards will be presented – with Salah on course to win both the Golden Boot and Playmaker prize.

There is plenty to look out for on the day so savour every single moment. Up the Champions!