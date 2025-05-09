Liverpool have ‘made contact’ for Monaco right-back Vanderson ahead of what is anticipated to be a busy summer, according to a report from Brazil.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold to depart at the end of the season, Conor Bradley will remain as the only specialist senior right-back and thus investment is expected in the position.

Jeremie Frimpong has been heavily linked but he is not exactly a right-back, and now Goal Brazil have claimed the Reds have have been in contact “in recent days” to sound out the 23-year-old.

The reliability of the report is questionable but it stands to reason that Vanderson would be on Liverpool’s list as he is an accomplished defender.

The club are said to be in “search of more information” about the Brazilian, who has featured 39 times for Monaco this season with a return of two goals and five assists.

It is stated that the Ligue 1 side are “asking for around €30 million (£25.4m), which is more than triple what they paid after signing Vanderson from Gremio in 2022 (€11m/£9.3m).

Alisson‘s Brazil teammate Vanderson has three years remaining on his contract at Monaco and would appeal for his balanced mix of defence and attack, and his price tag is not too alarming.

On Friday, Arne Slot resisted transfer talk over a new right-back but emphasised “they still need to be affordable” as transfer fees can sometimes be a problem, even if a player wants to join.

There is also Bradley’s pathway to consider for Liverpool if they are looking at a young player who wants to nail down the position as the starting right-back – the decision will tell us plenty.

With Bradley showing plenty of promise at 21, a more experienced player who can offer support and an option to rotate with would protect his long-term future, as long as he is in Slot’s plans.

How Liverpool approach the summer window when it comes to investing in a new right-back will be revealing, and Vanderson would understandably be on their radar.

Vanderson: A quick look

Vanderson turns 24 in June, has five caps for Brazil and featured over 120 times for Monaco after signing from Gremio in 2022.

He is in the high percentile for the majority of attributes and completely dominant in terms of defence – he has also played at right midfield and left-back for Monaco this season.

He offers an accomplished blend of defence and attack which could, in theory, give Slot’s side more stability – which could be sought after if Milos Kerkez is pursued at left-back.