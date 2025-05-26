Liverpool are reported to have made their first official bid for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, with talks continuing on Monday as the club push to conclude a deal.

Wirtz has chosen Anfield as his next destination over the lure of Bayern Munich, and on Friday evening Liverpool opened talks with Leverkusen over reaching an agreement.

Personal terms have already been agreed with the player and now journalist Fabrizio Romano reports on X that the Reds have submitted their first official offer, which is in excess of €100 million (£83.9m).

The offer tabled to Leverkusen is a €100 million package with add-ons, a bid that was expected as the Reds negotiate incentives on a deal in place of a hefty initial price tag.

With the Reds taking Sunday to celebrate their title success, Romano adds that negotiations have resumed on Monday in order to “get the deal done very soon.”

As it was late last week, this will no doubt be a fast developing story as the club look to make a strong early statement after having only just lifted the Premier League trophy.

Leverkusen had been speculated to want between €130 million (£109.1m) and €150 million (£125.6m) for Wirtz, but reports strongly hinted they would accept a lower base fee.

As long as Liverpool’s add-ons are realistic and offer value to the German club, the Reds will be in a strong position to secure their second signing of the summer before the window even opens.

“A superstar in the making”

Speaking to This Is Anfield before Liverpool’s interest came to light, ESPN commentator Rob Palmer picked out Wirtz as a dream signing for the club.

“If you could get him to Liverpool, he is a superstar in the making,” he explained.

“I’ve done a couple of German games this season for ESPN as well and he’s been nothing short of sensational.

“So the two players I’ve seen in that league were [Omar] Marmoush, who did go to Man City, and Florian Wirtz.

“He’s the one I think would really, really excite me if you told me he was coming to town.”