Liverpool are known to have interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, and the 21-year-old is now almost certain to leave the Bundesliga club this summer.

Sesko is among the candidates as Liverpool search for a new No. 9, with Darwin Nunez headed for the exit amid interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

With Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike priced at £100 million and above, it makes a move for the Slovenian perhaps more likely.

The chances of Sesko leaving Leipzig have significantly increased, too, as they are now guaranteed to finish outside of the Bundesliga’s top four this season.

Benjamin Sesko ? Lucas Stassin U21 players with 10+ goals in Europe's top five leagues this season. pic.twitter.com/ezcvSCmvpL — Squawka (@Squawka) May 12, 2025

Without a win in their last four games, a 0-0 draw with Werder Bremen on Saturday means Leipzig’s highest possible placing after this weekend’s final round of fixtures is fifth.

Frankfurt, Freiburg and Dortmund are battling for the final two spots in the Champions League to join Bayer Leverkusen and champions Bayern Munich.

And failing to qualify for the Champions League means Leipzig will struggle to hold onto a number of their key players – including Sesko, who is available for around €80 million (£67.3m) due to a release clause.

Sky Germany report that another player touted for a move to Liverpool, attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, will be “free to leave” for a similar fee.

Simons “wants to play in the Champions League” and Leipzig “want to generate a significant profit,” though €80 million is described as “almost utopian” given his recent poor form.

Another name touted for an exit is Lutsharel Geertruida, who was Arne Slot‘s most-used player while at Feyenoord and was linked with Liverpool before joining Leipzig last summer.

The club are said to be “open to a departure” and the right-back is “extremely dissatisfied,” though a move to Anfield seems unlikely.

It is the prospect of Sesko pushing for a transfer that is most intriguing at this stage, given Liverpool’s desire for a new No. 9 and their ongoing interest.

Much may depend on the scale of offers for Nunez, who is subject to overtures from Al-Hilal ahead of a short-term transfer window opening next month before the Club World Cup.

But Leipzig’s disappointing season certainly opens up an opportunity to strike a deal for Sesko – though Arsenal are among the sides also interested.