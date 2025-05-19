Liverpool can set a club record with their away form when they make the trip to Brighton in their first Monday night fixture of the season.

A goal for the Reds will see them set a club record by scoring in every away game of a league season for the first time in their history.

And if Arne Slot‘s men leave the south coast with a victory, it would be their 12th win away from home in this league campaign.

In only four of the previous 109 seasons (including this one) would this figure have been exceeded.

Quite the achievement if Liverpool can get it done!

Salah still hunting for milestones

Mo Salah is in line to make his 400th Liverpool career appearance. He will become the 28th player in Liverpool history to reach the landmark. He has scored 244 goals in that time.

He will also play his 300th Premier league game, the first 13 of those with Chelsea.

The No. 11 has 28 league goals this season and could record 30 in a campaign for the second time in a Liverpool shirt. He scored 32 in his debut season with the club (2017/18).

One more goal or assist for Mo Salah will see him equal the Premier League record of most goal involvements in a season – emulating the 47 for Andy Cole in 1993/94 and Alan Shearer the following season.

Get it done, Mo!

Records on the line for the Reds

Arne Slot needs two wins from the final two matches to record the most points in a Reds manager’s first league campaign in charge. Kenny Dalglish’s team in 1985/86 earned 88 points.

Nine goals from the last two games will see Liverpool record 92 goals – equalling their highest tally in a top-flight title winning campaign, set in 1963/64 (a 42-game season).

Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, could become the first outfield player of any team to play every minute of two league title-winning seasons since Phil Neal in 1981/82 and 1982/83.

Watch out for late goals at the Amex

The Seagulls have lost one of the previous seven home games, winning four with two draws. The loss came at the hands of Aston Villa last month.

That defeat at home to Aston Villa is the only league match in the last 12 in which they have failed to score.

Notably, from the 76th minute onwards there have been 31 goals scored in Brighton’s league games, with them scoring 16 and conceding 15.

They do have plenty of firepower as 17 different Brighton players have scored in the Premier League this season – the most of any top-flight club (after 36 games).

This Season’s Scorers

Brighton: Welbeck 11, Joao Pedro 10, Mitoma 10, Rutter 8, Minteh 7, Adingra 5, Baleba 4, Lamptey 3, Hinshelwood 2, Kadioglu 2, Ayari 1, Enciso 1, Estupinan 1, Ferguson 1, Gruda 1, March 1, O’Mahony 1, O’Riley 1, Sarmiento 1, Van Hecke 1, Webster 1, Wieffer 1, own goals 2

Liverpool: Salah 33, Gakpo 18, Diaz 17, Jota 9, Nunez 7, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 7, Van Dijk 5, Alexander-Arnold 4, Elliott 4, Jones 3, Chiesa 2, Konate 2, Danns 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).