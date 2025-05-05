Liverpool’s 3-1 loss away to Chelsea was far from a disaster, but the media felt it exposed a lack of depth within the Reds’ squad.

Arne Slot‘s champions were deservedly beaten on Sunday, as a much-changed team struggled, performing like a side with little to play for.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool’s defeat.

This was a very different Liverpool to what we’ve seen this season…

Jason Burt of the Telegraph was under no illusions about Liverpool’s lack of intensity at Stamford Bridge:

“Let’s be frank – Liverpool were somewhat on the beach after winning the Premier League last weekend. “They were afforded a guard of honour by Chelsea – booed by the home fans – but, once the game started, the generosity largely came from them as they suffered only a third league defeat of the season.”

Jonathan Liew of the Guardian felt exactly the same:

“There used to be a rivalry here, once. “Two decades ago this was genuinely the most foreboding fixture in English football; a decade ago it was still deciding the destiny of league titles; five years ago it was still appointment viewing. “Here, amid a fiesta of missed chances and offside flags, a deeply unserious Chelsea beat a Liverpool team that clearly couldn’t care less.”

Writing for This Is Anfield, David Lynch did point out that Liverpool can still break a record this season:

“It might not be the headline but, in scoring late on here, Liverpool have kept themselves on track to set a club record before the campaign is out. “Should the Reds net against Brighton in two weeks’ time, then they will have done so in every single away game in a league season for the first time ever. “A league title is a league title, but to do something no other team has done at a club with such incredible history would be a remarkable feat. “Surely Slot will go for broke at the AMEX to set a new milestone.”

BBC Sport‘s Phil McNulty thought there was a predictability about Liverpool’s result:

“It was perhaps predictable that Liverpool would be carrying a few cobwebs after the high of the title celebrations at Anfield, and in the end Slot’s reshaped side left themselves with too much to do at Stamford Bridge. “Liverpool were behind after three minutes, only really coming into their own after they fell two goals behind – substitute Nunez and Salah both missing big chances before Van Dijk briefly offered up the prospect of a late twist in the tale. “None of this mattered to Liverpool’s supporters, who celebrated their new status as Premier League champions throughout in their corner of Stamford Bridge, with an array of banners proudly marking their 20th title. […] “There was no shortage of effort but, perhaps understandably, the usual spark was missing after all the emotional and physical intensity of the win against Spurs that was greeted with such joy.”

It wasn’t a good day for Slot’s squad players…

Lynch thought Harvey Elliott had an afternoon to forget:

“Presumably, Harvey Elliott was one of the players Arne Slot was thinking about when he spoke ahead of this match about using it to give minutes to players who had deserved to feature more this season. “But the midfielder failed to prove that he had merited greater involvement across the course of a frustrating afternoon at Stamford Bridge. “Though he was certainly not the only fringe player to disappoint after Slot made six changes, with Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas also struggling to seize their chance. “Elliott is hardly a defensive presence in midfield and so it was little surprise to see him struggle in that aspect, posting just a single duel win and zero tackles contested.”

ESPN’s Beth Lindop felt it was a “good chance for Slot to assess his squad”:

Actually don’t think Liverpool played that badly today. Obviously lacking a clinical edge – neither Jota or Nunez covering themselves in glory at CF – and defensive errors for Chelsea’s second and third. A good chance for Slot to assess his squad. Thought Endo played well. — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) May 4, 2025

And understandably, The Athletic‘s Andy Jones believes there are big decisions for Slot to make: