Liverpool are ‘planning to submit an offer’ for Florian Wirtz after his visit for talks, despite reports that Bayern Munich are in pole position for the German playmaker.

Earlier in the week, reports emerged that the 22-year-old had travelled to the UK for talks with the Reds, with the club eager to be in the picture for his signature this summer.

Bayern Munich have long been regarded as his likely destination but that Liverpool have thrown their hat in the ring suggests they have some optimism that they can sway Wirtz to head to Anfield.

And Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has reported on X that Liverpool “want to stay involved” and are “planning to submit” an offer, as are Man City as they too court the German international.

Bayern are described as “very optimistic” over completing a deal, even with Leverkusen valuing Wirtz at £126.5m, with Plettenberg stating that the “first official offer” is expected next week.

Honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness spoke about Wirtz over the weekend, and while seeking to underline his club’s confidence over striking a deal, he also confirmed Liverpool’s position.

“What am I supposed to tell you now? You’ve been writing nonsense for weeks about him going to Manchester City, even though he was at Liverpool,” Hoeness exclaimed.

• READ: Florian Wirtz: Why LFC could see £126m transfer as a game-changer

“At some point, we’ll provide you with facts — not more speculation!”

With Leverkusen to be more likely to agree a deal with a foreign club over furthering Bayern’s stronghold on native talent, Liverpool will be watching closely to remain in the hunt.

Wirtz and his family would not have travelled to talk to Liverpool if a switch to Bayern was close and the Reds will feel confident Leverkusen would accept a bid from them over their German rivals.

With the attacking prodigy priced at €150 million (£126.5m), Wirtz would certainly be Liverpool’s biggest-ever signing. With the Bundesliga season now over, we could see quick progress over his future.