Liverpool will certainly not allow Jarell Quansah to leave on the cheap, and with interest from clubs in England and Germany they have set their price tag.

There is a sense that, for the right offer, Quansah could be permitted to leave Liverpool this summer, having failed to fully convince Arne Slot.

His position behind Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order as partner to Virgil van Dijk certainly did not help, but the youngster produced a number of shaky performances when called upon.

Given the level of interest in his signature heading into the transfer window it could be a situation Liverpool use to their advantage.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele and fellow Liverpool journalist David Lynch have both reported interest from the Premier League and the Bundesliga, while revealing the club’s lofty asking price.

Liverpool want £50 million for Quansah

“Quansah has a lot of clubs sniffing around him, keeping an eye on him, both in England and in the German Bundesliga,” Steele explained on YouTube.

“One of them could be Bayer Leverkusen, because as we know Jonathan Tah is off to Bayern Munich.

“Maybe they could try and get Quansah, but Liverpool would want a lot of money for him. We’re talking around £50 million.”

Writing on his Substack, Lynch described Quansah as “a genuine candidate for a departure” with the player “thought to be keen on securing more game time after a frustrating season.”

“Were Liverpool to reluctantly let him go,” Lynch added, “a valuation of around £50 million would have to be met.”

Quansah made 25 appearances in all competitions in the season just gone, but started just 13 games and the opening day of the campaign – when he was brought off at half-time at Ipswich – was the only time he was truly preferred to Konate.

Newcastle were heavily interested last summer but Liverpool knocked back their advances, though the club were more receptive to allowing Joe Gomez to leave as part of a deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon move to Anfield.

It appears as though it would be one or the other moving on this time around, as Steele explained.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with Quansah this summer,” he said.

“I would say more likely to stay, but I would not be surprised at all if he leaves. The same can be said about Joe Gomez.

“I definitely don’t think Liverpool will sell both of them, but it feels like one of them will probably leave this summer.”