Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez has been consistently linked to a Liverpool transfer this summer but the club have reportedly yet to make a “formal approach” for his signature.

The Reds are busy early movers in the transfer market with Jeremie Frimpong‘s arrival announced and a deal for Florian Wirtz expected in the coming days.

Kerkez, meanwhile, has been readily named as the left-back target with a report from journalist David Ornstein earlier this week saying talks are set to “ramp up” this week.

Fabrizio Romano claimed “personal terms are not an issue” and now the Telegraph‘s Jason Burt has reported Bournemouth have “yet to receive a formal approach from Liverpool.”

The Cherries have placed an asking price of £45 million on Hungarian, who “remains hopeful” that the Reds will sign him this summer.

The Reds are known to have made contact with Bournemouth but they have been somewhat strengthening their negotiating hand by briefing journalists that Ajax’s Jorrel Hato is an alternative.

The 21-year-old has been actively dropping perceived hints on social media, from liking links with the club, parade pictures and his own post that implied he will leave the Vitality this summer.

Kerkez’s price tag is sizeable and considerably more than the club have paid for a full-back and, as they are with Wirtz, will be pondering ways to negotiate the right price and instalments.

With the Hungarian keen on the move to Anfield, it further strengthens Liverpool’s hand as Bournemouth may be unable to generate a bidding war but a formal approach is still needed first.

Kerkez will represent Hungary alongside Dominik Szoboszlai in June and the expectation is that any deal will be finalised after his international pursuits with Wirtz currently the priority.

Bayer Leverkusen did not accept Liverpool’s offer of £109.5 million, inclusive of add-ons, but according to the Times‘ Paul Joyce there “is no sense that an accord will not be reached over the coming days.”