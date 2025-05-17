Liverpool to play Crystal Palace in 2025 Community Shield

Liverpool will play Crystal Palace in the Community Shield in August, following their FA Cup final win over Man City on Saturday.

The Reds have strolled to the Premier League title this season, currently sitting 15 points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool’s title triumph means they will be involved in next season’s curtain-raiser at Wembley on Saturday, August 9, taking on the FA Cup winners.

That honour went to Crystal Palace as they got the better of Man City on Saturday, winning 1-0 at Wembley.

Eberechi Eze’s first-half goal settled the showcase event, meaning Pep Guardiola’s side will end the 2024/25 trophyless.

For Liverpool, it will be their first Community Shield appearance in three years, having beaten City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium back in 2022.

Prior to that, they lost back-to-back Community Shields 5-4 on penalties, to City and Arsenal in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Liverpool have won the trophy 16 times in their history, whether it be in the guise of the Charity Shield or Community Shield.

Victory over Palace in August will put them joint-second in the all-time winners’ list with Arsenal, four behind Man United, who have won it on a record 21 occasions.

The Community Shield will take place the week before the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League season, as has been customary throughout history.

Strangely, the last time a Community Shield winner went on to be crowned Premier League champions was back in 2018, when City beat Chelsea 2-0 before pipping Liverpool to the title.