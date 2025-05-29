With the Premier League trophy celebrations in the rearview window for now, transfer stories dominate the headlines for Liverpool on Thursday.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Liverpool are set for a busy summer with Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz expected to be the first two to be confirmed as Arne Slot‘s newest arrivals.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele notes that after the abovementioned deals are sorted, as expected, the “Reds will step up a pursuit for a No. 9 and a central defender.”

With Darwin Nunez set for an exit, the funds raised via his departure will be added to the bank with Liverpool having been linked to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Atletico’s Julian Alvarez – all of who will demand big figures.

It is an interesting market to keep an eye on this summer with a number of clubs in need of new attacking impetus, and how Richard Hughes and Co. approach it will be enlightening.

As always, though, that means we will be linked with dozens of players and hardly any will have real substance but This Is Anfield has a pretty reliable bulls***ometer if we say so ourselves!

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Wataru Endo has no intentions to leave Liverpool this summer despite playing just 865 minutes this season – he says it’s a club “that’s worth it.” Is right!

Jarell Quansah is attracting plenty of interest this summer and Liverpool want £50 million for him – a hefty price tag for the homegrown centre-back, will anyone pay it?

Florian Wirtz is expected to be a Red in the near future and his credentials have been underlined by winning the German Players’ Player of the Season for a second season running

With the title celebrations over for now, Liverpool players have jetted off to enjoy a timely break before international action. Alisson, for one, is back in Brazil, spotted watching Internacional

More from This Is Anfield

People came from all over the world to celebrate Liverpool’s title on a day that underlined the city’s incredible passion and solidarity:

“While the distressing scenes that unfolded on Water Street are still at the front of our thoughts, we should also remember the incredibly joyous day that preceded across the city. “It is believed over a million were in attendance to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League title, with every possible vantage point occupied across the 10-mile route. “Close to the action were Propaganda Photo who captured the joy of the crowds and players.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ipswich forward Liam Delap has chosen Chelsea as his preferred destination this summer, quite why he would want to go there remains a mystery to us! (The Athletic)

Adam Wharton will not be part of England’s U21s squad for the European Championship due to the concussion he suffered in the FA Cup final – Liverpool have been linked but this is a worry (The Athletic)

If you want a Thursday pick-me-up, Man United lost 1-0 to the Asean All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur in a post-season friendly – they’re not even a regular team, the hole is getting bigger and bigger!

Napoli are close to agreeing terms with the representatives of Lille forward Jonathan David – he’s available on a free transfer, something Liverpool could have taken advantage of (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

This day marks the 40th anniversary of the Heysel disaster.

We remember the 39 people who lost their lives before the 1985 European Cup final between Liverpool and Juventus.

Rest in peace.