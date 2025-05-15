➔ SUPPORT US
Liverpool to trigger Jeremie Frimpong’s £30m release clause – Latest LFC News

Liverpool are reportedly set to trigger Jeremie Frimpong’s release clause, as his move from Bayer Leverkusen edges closer.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to the reliable Paul Joyce of the Times, and the likes of the Guardian and the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are expected to “formally trigger” the £30 million clause in Frimpong’s current deal.

Joyce points out that the 24-year-old has been “identified” as a player who can bring a “freshness” to Liverpool’s squad, as they look to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

2WW9XJ1 Amsterdam, Netherlands. 22nd Mar, 2024. AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 22: Jeremie Frimpong of Netherlands applauds for the fans during the International Friendly match between Netherlands and Scotland at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 22, 2024 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency) Credit: BSR Agency/Alamy Live News

At £30 million, Frimpong could be a bargain, considering he is an influential wing-back for a Leverkusen side who won the Bundesliga title last season.

Hopefully, the Dutchman is the first of many top players through the door at Liverpool this summer!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A reminder to read several This Is Anfield contributors debating who Liverpool’s next vice-captain should be, with Alexis Mac Allister getting a mention:

“As well as being ultra consistent, he clearly carries some influence despite being at the club for fewer than 24 months.

“You could argue Alisson, Salah and Robertson also deserve the call-up, but Mac Allister would have the advantage of being a longer-term fixture in this team, whereas the others are coming to the end of their careers.

“In truth, it matters little who takes on the mantle of vice-captain as long as there is a core group of players keeping the culture alive that grew under Klopp.”

Liverpool’s next vice-captain: Who should replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?

3A5WPTK Valencia, Spain. 23rd Mar, 2025. Spain's Dean Huijsen during UEFA Nations League, Round of 8, 2nd leg match. March 23, 2025. (ALTERPHOTOS/Ropero) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

  • There’s more playoff action this evening, as Charlton host Wycombe (0-0) in the second leg of their League One semi-final tie (8pm BST). The winner will face Leyton Orient on May 25

Liverpool FC: On this day

G72RJ8 Anfield celebration for Liverpool May 1982, champions again for a record 13th time, sporting the League Cup, after beating Tottenham Hotspur, 3-1. (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

On this day in 1982, Liverpool won the 13th league title in their history, following a 3-1 win at home to Spurs.

Mark Lawrenson, Kenny Dalglish and Ronnie Whelan scored the goals for the Reds, with Ray Clemence in goal for the visitors.

Also on this day in 2004, Michael Owen played his final game for Liverpool, netting in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Anfield that secured Champions League football.

Danny Murphy and Emile Heskey also represented the Reds for the last time.

