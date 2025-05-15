Liverpool are reportedly set to trigger Jeremie Frimpong’s release clause, as his move from Bayer Leverkusen edges closer.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to the reliable Paul Joyce of the Times, and the likes of the Guardian and the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are expected to “formally trigger” the £30 million clause in Frimpong’s current deal.

Joyce points out that the 24-year-old has been “identified” as a player who can bring a “freshness” to Liverpool’s squad, as they look to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

At £30 million, Frimpong could be a bargain, considering he is an influential wing-back for a Leverkusen side who won the Bundesliga title last season.

Hopefully, the Dutchman is the first of many top players through the door at Liverpool this summer!

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Here’s the latest from Liverpool and German sources on Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz‘s potential €150m (£126m) move to the Reds this summer

Real Madrid are said to have made a laughable offer to sign Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool early. They really are the worst!

Federico Chiesa is likely to depart Liverpool this summer, with claims that a move to Serie A side Napoli is “very advanced.” It just hasn’t worked out for him

More from This Is Anfield

A reminder to read several This Is Anfield contributors debating who Liverpool’s next vice-captain should be, with Alexis Mac Allister getting a mention:

“As well as being ultra consistent, he clearly carries some influence despite being at the club for fewer than 24 months. “You could argue Alisson, Salah and Robertson also deserve the call-up, but Mac Allister would have the advantage of being a longer-term fixture in this team, whereas the others are coming to the end of their careers. “In truth, it matters little who takes on the mantle of vice-captain as long as there is a core group of players keeping the culture alive that grew under Klopp.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid. That could be good for Liverpool, though, in terms of Ibrahima Konate staying (TIA)

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders could return to coaching with Norwich. He is said to be interviewing against two ex-Reds coaches

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Dejan Kulusevski is out the Europa League final against Man United with a knee injury. That is a massive blow

There’s more playoff action this evening, as Charlton host Wycombe (0-0) in the second leg of their League One semi-final tie (8pm BST). The winner will face Leyton Orient on May 25

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1982, Liverpool won the 13th league title in their history, following a 3-1 win at home to Spurs.

Mark Lawrenson, Kenny Dalglish and Ronnie Whelan scored the goals for the Reds, with Ray Clemence in goal for the visitors.

Also on this day in 2004, Michael Owen played his final game for Liverpool, netting in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Anfield that secured Champions League football.

Danny Murphy and Emile Heskey also represented the Reds for the last time.