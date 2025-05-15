Mohamed Salah is among three Liverpool players nominated for the Premier League Player of the Season award, with the Reds dominating the eight-man shortlist.

The Reds won the Premier League with four games to spare and currently hold a 15-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with two games remaining.

Arne Slot‘s side have been a consistent force in the top flight this season and three players have been noticed for their efforts in guiding the club to the title.

Salah will be the frontrunner to be named Premier League Player of the Season with 28 goals and 18 assists to date, though faces competition from Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

In the Premier League:

Mo Salah: 3,200 minutes – 28 goals, 18 assists

3,200 minutes – 28 goals, 18 assists Virgil van Dijk: 3,240 minutes – three goals, 14 clean sheets

3,240 minutes – three goals, 14 clean sheets Ryan Gravenberch: 3,011 minutes – four assists, 176 duels won

The Dutch duo have been ever-presents for Slot in 2024/25, and it is no surprise that his three most-used players are all nominated for the award, which is decided by public vote and an expert panel.

Nottingham Forest‘s Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood have also been nominated, as well as Alexander Isak, Bryan Mbeumo and Declan Rice.

The winner will be revealed before the final game of the season and ahead of Liverpool’s trophy lift, which takes place on May 25.

With the Reds having sat at the top of the table since November 2, there is no shortage of Liverpool players who could have also been on the shortlist, namely Alexis Mac Allister.

Gravenberch has missed only one league game this season, while Van Dijk has played every single minute of a campaign that has seen him become the first Dutchman to captain his side to the title.

Salah and Van Dijk have both won the award previously, in 2017/18 and 2018/19 respectively, and the Egyptian has already won the FWA Footballer of the Year award for a record-equalling third time.

The nomination is worthy recognition for the trio’s efforts this season and voting is open to the public via the EA SPORTS website, with the deadline set for May 19 at 12pm (BST).

Slot is among the nominees for the Manager of the Season award along with Brentford‘s Thomas Frank, Nottingham Forest‘s Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves‘ Vitor Pereira and Newcastle‘s Eddie Howe, with voting now open.