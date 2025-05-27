Liverpool as a city went into shock after the scenes at Water Street following Monday’s trophy parade, but the response showed the spirit of its people.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Monday night that 47 people were injured after a car ploughed through crowds on Water Street after Liverpool’s trophy parade had concluded.

Twenty-seven of those required treatment in nearby hospitals and two were seriously injured, while Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said on Tuesday morning there are “still four people who are very, very ill in hospital.”

A 53-year-old white male from the Liverpool area was detained following the incident, which left those involved and beyond in shock.

Elsewhere, supporters attempting to leave the city on public transport were met with chaos, with many queuing for hours at the Lime Street and Central train stations while not being informed of the situation around delays.

Some took to social media to report fears they would be crushed in crowds queuing for trains, with BBC Sport’s Emma Sanders among those caught up.

“Just got through the queue at Liverpool Lime Street. Been in for four hours,” the senior women’s football news reporter wrote on X just after 9pm on Monday.

“Kids are being carried over the top of barriers to safety. Adults crying because they feel they’re getting crushed.

“Police stood by but not opening up barriers for space. So unsafe and scary.”

There is confusion around the organisation of the parade, which saw over a million supporters pack the streets of Liverpool to celebrate the club’s Premier League triumph, and how a car made it through barriers onto the pedestrianised Water Street.

In the fear and sadness, however, also came the community spirit of Liverpool’s people, with many offering those left stranded or affected by the incident support including shelter, food and clothing.

This Is Anfield has seen numerous accounts of those living in local areas providing lifts for those unable to leave the area on public transport.

Hotel rooms and sofas were offered to fans with nowhere to stay, while there were instances of spare clothing being delivered to those waiting to leave having been stood in the heavy rain for hours throughout the day.

It summed up the ethos of the city, with Kenny Dalglish perhaps putting it best as he wrote on X: “Our anthem has never felt more appropriate, You’ll Never Walk Alone. Your Liverpool family are behind you.”

Liverpool have postponed planned internal staff celebrations in response to the events on Monday.