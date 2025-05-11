The Premier League champions are back at Anfield and Arsenal make the trip to Liverpool still needing to protect a second-place finish. We’re live with the latest.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Premier League (36) | Anfield

May 11, 2025 | 4.30pm (BST)

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Sterling

Liveblog

