The Premier League champions are back at Anfield and Arsenal make the trip to Liverpool still needing to protect a second-place finish. We’re live with the latest.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Premier League (36) | Anfield
May 11, 2025 | 4.30pm (BST)
Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Nunez
Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard
Subs: Neto, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Sterling
Liveblog
Fan Comments