LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 11, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (R) is challenged by Arsenal's Thomas Partey during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal – As it happened

The Premier League champions are back at Anfield and Arsenal make the trip to Liverpool still needing to protect a second-place finish. We’re live with the latest.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Premier League (36) | Anfield
May 11, 2025 | 4.30pm (BST)

Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

• PREVIEW: Read our Liverpool vs. Arsenal match preview here

• VIDEO: Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal – Live Online Streams

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Merino, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Tierney, Timber, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Sterling

