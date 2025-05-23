Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy on Sunday afternoon, as a triumphant season ends at home to FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Premier League (38) | Anfield

May 25, 2025 | 4pm (BST)

One of the best occasions of recent years is almost upon us!

Arne Slot‘s title-winning Reds side welcome Palace to Anfield this weekend, bringing the curtain down on a season to treasure for both clubs.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

1. The day Liverpool lift the trophy!

After not being able to witness a trophy lift inside Anfield in 2020, Sunday is a moment we have all been waiting for.

Virgil van Dijk will hoist the Premier League trophy aloft after the game, in what promises to be a memorable moment for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion.

While the club did a good effort in turning the 2020 trophy lift into a spectacle on an empty Kop, this will feel different.

The scenes on Sunday threaten to even top those on show after the title-clinching win over Tottenham last month.

2. A different bus route into Anfield

Thousands of Liverpool supporters will line the streets around Anfield to cheer the team into the stadium, but they will get there via a different route.

The Reds’ team bus will now travel to Anfield from the direction of Arkles Lane, arriving at approximately 2.30pm (BST) and then go via the Shankly Gates and past the Anfield Road stand into the ground.

The decision for Liverpool to use an alternative route is due to safety reasons, which remains the priority on matchdays.

3. Pre-match mosaic planned

Anfield will look stunning on Sunday, not least because of a mosaic that is planned for before kick-off.

The mosaic in question will be spread across three stands of Anfield to celebrate Liverpool winning their 20th league title. Campione Liverpool!

4. Macca misses out for Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister has been ruled out of Sunday’s game, with the Argentine being handled with care after picking up a groin injury.

Otherwise, Slot has a clean bill of health this weekend, but the biggest question will be whether Trent Alexander-Arnold plays any part or not.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

5. Jurgen will be there!

It was pretty well known anyway, but Slot confirmed in his press conference on Friday that his predecessor will be at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp is in town all weekend, attending a black tie gala for the LFC Foundation on Friday evening and expected to watch the parade on Monday.

Hopefully we sing Jurgen’s song, too!

6. Palace on cloud nine after FA Cup win

This has been the season of trophy droughts ending, with Newcastle and Tottenham getting their hands on the Carabao Cup and Europa League, respectively.

Palace’s first-ever FA Cup triumph was arguably the most feel-good of the lot, though, following a thrilling 1-0 win over Man City last Saturday.

Oliver Glasner and his players have instantly gained legendary status at Selhurst Park and will arrive at Anfield with a spring in their step.

Their Premier League safety was never in doubt and the travelling fans now get a chance to serenade their heroes for the first time on the road since their win.

All in all, it promises to be one of the most positive atmospheres you could wish for!

7. Slot’s honest comments on Trent

Speaking to the media on Friday, Slot was honest about some of Alexander-Arnold’s application in training, discussing his defensive work:

“I wasn’t completely happy with every single minute how he was on the training ground. In my opinion in certain moments he could do a bit more, to say it mildly, and that’s what we talked about. “Combined with that I said to him: ‘You are a much better defender than everybody tells you, unfortunately you don’t show it all the time, that’s why people sometimes say you are not’. “If he is just at it and focused and concentrated, there are not many players that can go around him, because he’s fast, he’s agile, he has great mentality.”

8. Did You Know?

Klopp only lost 12 home Premier League matches as Liverpool manager, but three of those came against Palace.

The first was a 2-1 loss early in the German’s reign in 2015, when he claimed he felt “alone” after Reds supporters left early, and they were defeated by the same scoreline in 2016/17.

Palace also prevailed at Anfield last season, thanks to a solitary Eberechi Eze goal, and they drew 1-1 there in August 2022, too.

That game was remembered most for Darwin Nunez‘s idiotic red card – Sunday will likely be his final game for Liverpool.

9. Darren England in the spotlight

Darren England has been named as the referee for Sunday’s game, having been removed from Liverpool matches for his part in Luis Diaz‘s disallowed goal at Spurs last season.

This is only the 39-year-old’s second outing overseeing a Reds fixture this term – the first was the 2-0 win away to Bournemouth in February.

Meanwhile, Paul Howard is on VAR and Sam Barrott is the fourth official, with Scott Ledger and Derek Eaton acting as England’s assistants.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is live on Sky Sports, being picked as one of their matches on the final day.

Coverage of the game begins at 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League, with kick-off at 4pm.

This Is Anfield‘s final matchday live blog of the season will be underway from 3.15pm, with Harry McMullen guiding you through the fun.

Come on you Reds!