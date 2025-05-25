➔ SUPPORT US
Premier League trophy

LFC VS. PALACE 25.05.2025

CHAMPIONS SOUVENIR PROGRAMME

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool supporters set off red smoke bombs as they welcome the team bus before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace live updates – latest score, teams, trophy lift & more

The day is finally here, with Liverpool lifting the Premier League trophy after the final game of the season against Crystal Palace. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Premier League (38) | Anfield
May 25, 2025 | 4pm (BST)

Kickoff at Anfield is 4pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.

• PREVIEW: Read our Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace match preview here

• VIDEO: Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here

Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – Live Streams

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Munoz, Kamada, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Ward, Kporha, Devenny, Franca, Esse, Nketiah

Liveblog

Our coverage updates automatically below:

