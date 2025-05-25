The day is finally here, with Liverpool lifting the Premier League trophy after the final game of the season against Crystal Palace. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Premier League (38) | Anfield
May 25, 2025 | 4pm (BST)
Kickoff at Anfield is 4pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.
Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by messaging in the comments below.
• PREVIEW: Read our Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace match preview here
• VIDEO: Watch Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference here
Watch Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace – Live Streams
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jota, Nunez
Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Munoz, Kamada, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze, Mateta
Subs: Turner, Ward, Kporha, Devenny, Franca, Esse, Nketiah
Liveblog
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments