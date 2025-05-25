The day is finally here, with Liverpool lifting the Premier League trophy after the final game of the season against Crystal Palace. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Premier League (38) | Anfield

May 25, 2025 | 4pm (BST)

Kickoff at Anfield is 4pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Endo, Elliott, Jota, Nunez

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Lerma; Munoz, Kamada, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Ward, Kporha, Devenny, Franca, Esse, Nketiah

Liveblog

