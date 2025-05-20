It was another forgettable performance by Liverpool as their post-title malaise continues, with the media reacting to their 3-2 defeat away to Brighton.

It is no surprise that the Reds have taken their foot off the gas since clinching the Premier League title last month, and they were off the pace at the Amex.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool’s loss on the south coast.

Liverpool were clearly feeling the effects…

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele admired Brighton‘s performance, but had to focus on Liverpool clearly giving them a helping hand:

“Many thoughts about that game but the first one is: Brighton are brilliant to watch. “The fact there was nothing riding on it for Liverpool helps, of course, but they were fearless on and off the ball. Hope they qualify for Europe.”

Sam Dean of the Telegraph also couldn’t ignore the fact that Liverpool have been partying in Ibiza recently:

“Liverpool are the dominant force of the Premier League but they are not yet so good that they can jet away on sunshine breaks, rest four of their key players and still defeat an opponent fighting with full commitment for European qualification. “Not that Arne Slot will care particularly, but by the end of this encounter on the south coast you could tell which team had spent the last week in Dubai. “Liverpool came to play and to enjoy themselves, and understandably so, yet they met a Brighton side that came to win.”

The Guardian‘s Ed Aarons echoed that opinion:

“Arne Slot spent the week partying in Ibiza after guiding Liverpool to their 20th league title with four games to spare. “But against a Brighton team still desperate to qualify for Europe next season, the Dutchman and his team were brought back down to earth as Jack Hinshelwood’s late winner with his first touch off the bench sealed a memorable comeback for Fabian Hurzeler’s side. “Liverpool’s players would probably rather have still been on the beach in Dubai after their exertions this season.”

And it wasn’t a good night for Federico Chiesa…

Andy Jones of The Athletic admitted there is doubt about Chiesa’s future after a fairly forgettable display:

“It was unlikely he was going to produce a masterclass with little rhythm and his first real involvement of the game almost summed up his performance. “He lost his first battle with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, losing possession near his own area, but then seconds later he fired an inch-perfect ball over the top of the Brighton defence into the path of Salah. […] It remains to be seen if he is a Liverpool player at the start of next season, and this performance is unlikely to alter Slot’s judgment on him – but with the title wrapped up, it was good to see him given his first Premier League start.”

Federico Chiesa is the first player to lose 6 consecutive appearances for Liverpool in all competitions since David Thompson from November to December 1998. Chiesa had won all of his first 8 games for #LFC before this, a joint-club record winning start. — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) May 19, 2025

Felix Keith of the Mirror gave a more damning assessment of the Italian, though: