BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Monday, May 19, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool ‘would rather still be on the beach’ as Federico Chiesa future clear

It was another forgettable performance by Liverpool as their post-title malaise continues, with the media reacting to their 3-2 defeat away to Brighton.

It is no surprise that the Reds have taken their foot off the gas since clinching the Premier League title last month, and they were off the pace at the Amex.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool’s loss on the south coast.

 

Liverpool were clearly feeling the effects…

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Monday, May 19, 2025: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold clapping the travelling supporters after the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele admired Brighton‘s performance, but had to focus on Liverpool clearly giving them a helping hand:

“Many thoughts about that game but the first one is: Brighton are brilliant to watch.

“The fact there was nothing riding on it for Liverpool helps, of course, but they were fearless on and off the ball. Hope they qualify for Europe.”

Sam Dean of the Telegraph also couldn’t ignore the fact that Liverpool have been partying in Ibiza recently:

“Liverpool are the dominant force of the Premier League but they are not yet so good that they can jet away on sunshine breaks, rest four of their key players and still defeat an opponent fighting with full commitment for European qualification.

“Not that Arne Slot will care particularly, but by the end of this encounter on the south coast you could tell which team had spent the last week in Dubai.

“Liverpool came to play and to enjoy themselves, and understandably so, yet they met a Brighton side that came to win.”

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Monday, May 19, 2025: Brighton & Hove Albion players give the newly crowned Premier League Champions a guard of honour before FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Guardian‘s Ed Aarons echoed that opinion:

Arne Slot spent the week partying in Ibiza after guiding Liverpool to their 20th league title with four games to spare.

“But against a Brighton team still desperate to qualify for Europe next season, the Dutchman and his team were brought back down to earth as Jack Hinshelwood’s late winner with his first touch off the bench sealed a memorable comeback for Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

“Liverpool’s players would probably rather have still been on the beach in Dubai after their exertions this season.”

 

And it wasn’t a good night for Federico Chiesa…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 21, 2024: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Andy Jones of The Athletic admitted there is doubt about Chiesa’s future after a fairly forgettable display:

“It was unlikely he was going to produce a masterclass with little rhythm and his first real involvement of the game almost summed up his performance.

“He lost his first battle with Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, losing possession near his own area, but then seconds later he fired an inch-perfect ball over the top of the Brighton defence into the path of Salah.

[…]

It remains to be seen if he is a Liverpool player at the start of next season, and this performance is unlikely to alter Slot’s judgment on him – but with the title wrapped up, it was good to see him given his first Premier League start.”

Felix Keith of the Mirror gave a more damning assessment of the Italian, though:

Federico Chiesa had to wait until the penultimate game of the season to be handed his first Premier League start, and despite plenty of excitement from Liverpool fans, it did not go well.

“The Italian was the only summer signing at the start of the campaign but has been a peripheral figure. On this evidence, it was obvious why.

“He started at No. 9, with Salah and Gakpo on either side, but struggled to make an impact before being subbed in the 63rd minute. His small frame meant he failed to hold the ball up, while there was a disappointing attempt when things finally opened up for him early in the second half.”

