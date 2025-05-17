With Everton leaving Goodison Park after 132 years, we thought it only right to look back at some of Liverpool’s most memorable Merseyside derby wins across Stanley Park.

There is something extra satisfying about going to a rival and winning.

Thankfully, Liverpool fans have had their fair share of victorious moments at Goodison Park, the ground the Blues moved to after leaving Anfield in 1892.

Remarkably, despite the Toffees boasting home advantage, Liverpool and Everton each won 41 Merseyside derbies at Goodison Park, as well as playing out a further 38 draws.

Here, we look back at six of Liverpool’s greatest wins at Goodison Park.

Everton 0-4 Liverpool (1955)

Many won’t have heard of the Reds’ 1955 win over Everton, but this stands out among the greatest derby wins ever for a crucial reason: Liverpool were in the division below Everton.

This was the period before Bill Shankly, when Liverpool were languishing in the second division, meaning the teams hadn’t met for four years.

An FA Cup fourth-round tie brought the Reds back to Goodison and they made the most of their trip.

Billy Liddell – who else? – opened the scoring before Alan A’Court finished a superbly worked set-piece goal in the 29th minute.

The second half saw John Evans score twice, including a superb header 15 minutes from time, to cap a brilliant FA Cup upset. We can’t say Liverpool have had the chance to produce many of those!

Everton 0-5 Liverpool (1982)

Twenty-seven years later, Liverpool were unrecognisable from the second-division outfit that had beaten the Blues in 1955.

Now, the Reds were three-time European Cup winners and they went to Goodison Park to put on an exhibition for their neighbours.

Ian Rush, as became the norm against Everton, was the man of the match, netting four of his 25 derby goals on that day alone.

The legendary striker has since recalled: “I remember walking off the coach, going into the dressing room. He (Bob Paisley) just turned around and said, ‘Do you know that no one has scored a hat-trick in the Merseyside derby in nearly 50 years?’

“I said, ‘What are you telling me that for?’

“I went out and scored four.”

Everton 2-3 Liverpool (1985)

The two games on this list so far have been one-sided demolitions. However, the 3-2 in 1985 was special because it was the two best teams in the country putting on a show in which the Reds ultimately triumphed.

The game got off to a fast start, with player-manager Kenny Dalglish arrowing home an incredible opener after just 25 seconds.

Rush – no surprise there – scored the second and Steve McMahon, who had been wearing a blue shirt in the aforementioned 1982 clash, powered in a superb third goal. There was no holding back in his celebration either!

The game changed in the second half, as Graeme Sharp and Gary Lineker scored to ensure a nervous finish, but Liverpool held on for a vital three points on the road to a double that saw Everton finish runners-up in the league and FA Cup.

Everton 2-3 Liverpool (1990)

Fresh off the back of another league title, Liverpool went to Goodison early in the 1990/91 campaign.

As in 1985, the visitors took a 3-0 lead, with two from Peter Beardsley and one from John Barnes, before Andy Hinchcliffe pulled one back.

Beardsley’s first was particularly clever, the tricky winger firing a free-kick low into the box leaving Neville Southall wrong-footed.

Fewer than 60 seconds later, Barnes scored his from the spot following Ray Atteveld’s reckless challenge on Rush.

Glenn Hysen’s 84th-minute own goal meant the game finished with a one-goal margin, but the Reds deserved the points.

Everton 2-3 Liverpool (2001)

Arguably the most dramatic Merseyside derby in history, Liverpool supporters went home in a euphoric mood having just seen the most unlikely of late winners from cult hero Gary McAllister.

When the Reds went to Goodison in April 2001, they had already won the League Cup and were still fighting for the UEFA Cup and FA Cup, as well as Champions League qualification – all of which they would achieve.

Gerard Houllier’s side started quickly on the day, Emile Heskey getting Liverpool off the mark in the fifth minute.

Duncan Ferguson then levelled shortly before the break, but Markus Babbel ensured the Reds got back on top before an hour had been played, emphatically finishing off a Liverpool counter-attack.

Everton thought they had spoiled the day with David Unsworth’s 83rd-minute penalty, but McAllister had other ideas.

Deep into injury time, the 36-year-old deceived everyone by whipping the ball into the near corner instead of crossing a late free-kick from 35 yards out.

A moment of genius that won’t be forgotten.

Everton 0-1 Liverpool (2016)

Sadio Mane‘s late winner was cause for just as much jubilation in the away end, but this came after a considerably tighter affair.

Six days before Christmas, Liverpool crossed the park with optimism. Jurgen Klopp was the manager and things were looking up.

However, a dull 90 minutes followed. The night was saved, though, when Mane reacted quickest to tap in the rebound from Daniel Sturridge‘s shot, which had hit the inside of the post.

Those images of Mane running away to celebrate in front of a single flare thrown from the stands will always be iconic.

As well as a perfect memory, we also got a new song from the win as ‘Merry Christmas, Everton‘ was born.

Here’s to plenty more memorable moments at the ‘Hill Dickinson Stadium’…!