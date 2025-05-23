Liverpool’s legendary Voice of Anfield to retire after 54 years

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that George Sephton, affectionately known as The Voice of Anfield, will step down at the end of the season, after more than five decades as stadium announcer.

He will make his final matchday appearance on Sunday May 25, when Liverpool host Crystal Palace and lift the Premier League trophy on the last game of the 2024/25 season.

Since taking his place in the Anfield gantry in 1971, George’s iconic voice has become a beloved and integral part of the matchday experience for generations of Liverpool supporters.

From announcing the teams to playing the perfect track to match the mood, his presence has been a constant.

Speaking to LiverpoolFC.com about stepping down George said: “It’s been the honour of a lifetime to be known as The Voice of Anfield.

“I’ve been privileged to have a front-row seat at some of the greatest occasions in football history, memories I will cherish forever.

“Anfield has been my second home for over 50 years, and I’ve loved every moment. But the time is right to pass the microphone on.”

Paul Cuttill, vice president stadium operations Liverpool Football Club, said: “George Sephton is more than just a stadium announcer — he is a part of the fabric of Anfield.

“His voice has soundtracked countless unforgettable moments in our club’s history, and his presence in the gantry will be deeply missed.

“We thank him for his remarkable tenure and dedication to the club.”