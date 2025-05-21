Liverpool will lift the Premier League trophy after the final match of the season on Sunday, and the club’s name has now been engraved ahead of the special occasion.

For the first time in 35 years, supporters will be in attendance as a league trophy is lifted at Anfield – a generational wait that is days away from ending.

Everyone is ready for the moment Virgil van Dijk gets his chance to lift the trophy, but there is first a match to take place against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

It is far from everyone’s minds that there is 90 minutes to play before the trophy presentation, especially now the Premier League have shown Liverpool’s name etched on the trophy again.

What a sight it is:

It ends Man City‘s dominant run of four leagues in a row, which Liverpool bookmarks having also won the league in 2019/20.

To eagled-eyed supporters, you will notice that the base is different as the club names were previously in all capital letters the last time the Reds won the league.

Now, all club names are in lower case and this time ‘Liverpool FC’ has been engraved instead of ‘Liverpool’.

It is like being a kid on Christmas just picturing what the day will be like as we celebrate our champions inside Anfield as it was always intended.

Liverpool are back on their perch.

What will happen during the trophy lift?

A podium will be erected in the middle of the pitch at Anfield after the game against Palace concludes, with players then lining up before being called forward to receive their medal.

The champions are given 40 commemorative medals which are distributed to the manager, players and officials, as the club sees fit, with every player on at least five appearances guaranteed one.

Van Dijk will be the last player called to the stage, collecting the trophy before lifting it in front of an Anfield crowd who have waited for this moment for 35 years.

Sunday cannot come soon enough!