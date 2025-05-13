Liverpool’s next vice-captain: Who should replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s impending exit means there is a role to fill in the leadership group, but who should take over as vice-captain from next season?

The role as vice-captain of Liverpool Football Club should be one a player respects and takes the duties of seriously, something that has been lacking with thoughts clouded by leaving Anfield.

It is time to look ahead now and that means appointing a new vice-captain to act as Virgil van Dijk‘s right-hand man and, thankfully, there is no shortage of candidates.

The question is: should the title go to a veteran, or a ‘newer’ face who will be at the heart of the club for many years to come?

Let’s see what supporters had to say.

Mohamed Salah: “He’s the obvious choice”

Mohamed Salah is the obvious choice, and it is not even a debate for me.

He is looked up to by everyone at the club, especially the youngsters coming through, and there is no better role model than someone who loves Liverpool and keeps himself in the best shape to contribute to our success.

I wouldn’t have always said Mo was the obvious choice but having spent his prime years at Anfield, he’s evolved considerably and already takes on the duties of being a leader without the title.

Salah deserves the recognition and that he is not afraid to set the standards puts him above the rest. He won’t shirk the responsibilities and will speak up during the good, bad and ugly.

Van Dijk and Salah, what a power duo.

– Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_)

Alisson – “When he speaks, they listen”

The obvious choice may be Salah, the succession plan could be Alexis Mac Allister, but the most popular choice within the squad may in fact be Alisson.

Alisson is no vocal leader like Van Dijk but his calm presence is known to command respect within the dressing room. Put simply: when he speaks, they listen.

He holds a strong rapport with the entire squad, and has been particularly influential in helping the South American contingent including both Mac Allister and Luis Diaz settle in, while he has been consulted for additions both to the staff and the first-team squad.

On top of that, Alisson remains arguably the best in the world in his position and despite the imminent arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili stands to hold onto his place as a first-choice starter.

Given Liverpool hold an option to extend his contract for a further year to 2027 his appointment as vice-captain – promoted from a leadership group that also includes Van Dijk, Salah and Andy Robertson – could help smooth over the evolution of Slot’s squad.

Let’s put it this way: if Alisson gets the nod, there will be no arguments whatsoever.

– Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack)

Alexis Mac Allister – ‘The long-term option for Liverpool’

Just to be slightly contrarian, it is worth noting that much of this vice-captain debate is superficial to the health of the team on the pitch.

Something Jurgen Klopp managed to create and manage effectively was the leadership group in the squad. Originally, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Adam Lallana would lead by example.

That baton was then passed onto the likes of Robertson, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, and this was part of the reason for the smooth transition from Klopp to Slot.

The Dutchman didn’t need to enforce a new culture, he could already rely on those at the club to maintain his predecessor’s high standards.

The latest man to step up on the squad ladder has been Mac Allister. As well as being ultra consistent, he clearly carries some influence despite being at the club for fewer than 24 months.

You could argue Alisson, Salah and Robertson also deserve the call-up, but Mac Allister would have the advantage of being a longer-term fixture in this team, whereas the others are coming to the end of their careers.

In truth, it matters little who takes on the mantle of vice-captain as long as there is a core group of players keeping the culture alive that grew under Klopp.

– Sam Millne (@sam_millne)

Who should be Liverpool’s next vice-captain?