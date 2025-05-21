Liverpool’s final match of the season against Crystal Palace will be shown live on TV in the UK, with the much-anticipated trophy lift to follow after the game.

The day we have been counting down to is nearly upon us, with Virgil van Dijk to lift the Premier League trophy on Sunday, a month on from when Liverpool were crowned champions.

Sky Sports have confirmed the Reds will be shown live on Sunday for those in the UK, with Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea also on the docket as they battle for Champions League football.

There will be disgruntled fans from opposition clubs questioning why Sky would select Liverpool when their game has no meaning, but they know it will draw a record audience.

One only needs to look at last season when Liverpool’s emotional farewell to Jurgen Klopp drew an audience 70 percent larger than Man City‘s Premier League trophy lift.

It is an obvious selection for Sky Sports, and it means Liverpool supporters can enjoy the 90-minute party atmosphere before the main event when the trophy is lifted and paraded around Anfield.

Every Premier League game will kick off at 4pm on Sunday, with only the final European places to be decided as Liverpool are champions and three clubs have already been relegated.

What will happen during the trophy lift?

A podium will be erected in the middle of the pitch at Anfield after the game against Palace concludes, with players then lining up before being called forward to receive their medal.

The champions are given 40 commemorative medals which are distributed to the manager, players and officials, as the club sees fit, with every player on at least five appearances guaranteed one.

Van Dijk will be the last player called to the stage, collecting the trophy before lifting it in front of an Anfield crowd who have waited for this moment for 35 years.

There will also be a pre-match mosaic in The Kop and Lower Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand.