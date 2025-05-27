Liverpool’s top 10 players of the Premier League season – according to data

The curtain has closed on Liverpool’s Premier League season and, statistically, there is one clear standout for the players of the season – and you’re unlikely to be surprised!

Few expected Arne Slot to see his side crowned Premier League champions by the end of the season, but the Dutchman has defied all expectations to deliver No. 20.

It was the culmination of efforts from the entire squad and with the curtain now closed on 2024/25, it is time to use FotMob‘s data to see who ranks in the top 10 performers.

And it will be a surprise to no one that Mo Salah is ranked at the top after yet another mesmerising season that ended with 29 goals and 18 assists in the league – 34 and 23, respectively, in all competitions.

He is the only Red who earned a score of eight-out-of-10, with the Egyptian earning a rating of 8 – which is the highest across the Premier League with Cole Palmer the next best (7.64).

He really is committed to making a fool of anyone who dared call him a one-season wonder!

Next up in FotMob‘s rankings is Alexis Mac Allister (7.39), who is deservedly the second-best performing Red after a consistently brilliant campaign.

The Argentine featured in all but three league games and finished his season with seven goals and six assists across all competitions – a £35 million bargain!

1. Mohamed Salah – 8

2. Alexis Mac Allister – 7.39

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7.38

4. Luis Diaz – 7.37

5. Virgil van Dijk – 7.34

6. Ryan Gravenberch – 7.29

7. Dominik Szoboszlai – 7.18

8. Alisson – 7.15

9. Ibrahima Konate – 7.12

10. Cody Gakpo – 7.11

Rounding off the top three is the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.38), who saw his direct goal contributions drop but his importance and creativity remain.

The top five is rounded off with another attacker and defender, with Luis Diaz (7.37) narrowly pipping Virgil van Dijk (7.34) to fourth spot.

Perhaps the data not quite capturing how imperative the Dutchman has been this season, but it is the intangible parts of his game that make him world-class.

Ryan Gravenberch (7.29) is deservedly in sixth spot after announcing himself on the big stage, with Dominik Szoboszlai (7.18) not far behind after a relentless season.

It is no surprise that Liverpool’s most-used midfield trio all sit inside the top seven having been instrumental to the club’s success, giving everything in the pursuit of No. 20.

Alisson (7.15), Ibrahima Konate (7.12) and Cody Gakpo (7.11) conclude the top 10 after their efforts at the back and up top respectively.

It has been a remarkable season for Liverpool and one we will celebrate all summer long, and rightly so! Here’s to Arne Slot and our Reds!

