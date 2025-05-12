Liverpool produced a mixed bag of performances in the 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal, with goalscorer Luis Diaz the pick of the bunch.

The Reds blew a 2-0 lead at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, getting sloppy in the second half and taking their foot off the gas.

Still, Liverpool are Premier League champions and sit 15 points above the Gunners!

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It was Diaz (7.2) who got the highest score for Liverpool, following a lively performance in his centre-forward role.

The Colombian missed a great chance to open the scoring but made amends to eventually double the Reds’ advantage merely one minute and 27 seconds after Cody Gakpo‘s opener.

Ian Doyle of the Echo said that Diaz “popped up everywhere,” not just staying in his central position and causing Arsenal‘s defence problems.

Meanwhile, GOAL’s Jude Summerfield described the 28-year-old as a “total nuisance in the first half.”

Dominik Szoboszlai (7.1) was next up in the ratings, proving to be the pick of Liverpool’s midfielders.

The Hungarian had the joint-most shots (two) for the Reds, stinging the palms of David Raya with one great strike after the break.

This Is Anfield‘s Henry Jackson felt Szoboszlai’s “endless energy” was “out in force” all afternoon, as he teed up Diaz for his goal.

Mohamed Salah (5.4) got the lowest score on a frustrating day for the Liverpool legend, who often opted to pass rather than take on the shot himself.

Next up for Liverpool is the trip to Brighton next Monday night in their final away game of the season.