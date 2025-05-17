Luis Diaz is reportedly Barcelona‘s leading transfer target this summer, with the Liverpool winger’s future still in the balance.

The Colombian has enjoyed an impressive season for the Reds, arguably standing out as their second-best attacker behind Mohamed Salah.

Diaz has silenced those who have criticised a perceived lack of end product in the past, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and thriving out wide and centrally.

The 28-year-old has continually been linked with a summer move to Barcelona, however, and now Spanish publication Relevo claim that he is their top summer target.

• READ: Luis Diaz contract: Liverpool talks to begin as Colombian media push pay rise

Diaz is ahead of Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams in their list of preferred options, but Barcelona accept that signing him won’t be easy.

Liverpool’s No. 7 is reportedly set to begin talks over a contract extension at Anfield, with his current deal expiring in 2027.

Better for Liverpool to keep Diaz than sell?

The lure of Barcelona is great for many players, especially South Americans, so Diaz’s head may naturally be turned by a move there.

That said, the Liverpool attacker only recently revealed his happiness at Anfield, hinting that would like to be at the club for many more years.

“Since the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy, calm, enjoying the football played at this great team,” Diaz said.

“We’ll be talking about [a new contract], we’ll talk about it.

“For me, I’d stay however many years it takes. It also depends on the club, everything; these are details that are worked out separately.

“[I am] very calm, I’m happy and enjoying the Premier League.”

Diaz seems to have earned more admirers this season, considering some were happy to see him leave last year, amid rumours that Liverpool wanted to sign Newcastle‘s Anthony Gordon.

Instead, the Colombia international has been a key performer in the Reds’ Premier League-winning campaign, finding an extra gear.

Diaz isn’t perfect, and may never reach the world-class heights of Sadio Mane, for example, but it makes more sense for Liverpool to keep him this summer than move him on, unless Barca offer an eye-watering amount.