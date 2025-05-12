➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 11, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Luis Diaz confirms he wants to STAY at Liverpool – “However many years it takes”

Luis Diaz is set for talks over a new contract with Liverpool this summer and the forward has now confirmed his desire to stay for “however many years it takes.”

Diaz is under contract for another two years but negotiations are planned over an extension to the deal he signed upon his arrival from Porto in 2022.

Having turned 28 in January and with interest from Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia, it has been suggested that Liverpool could part ways with their No. 7 in the summer.

But speaking to Colombian broadcaster Telemundo Deportes after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, Diaz described himself as “very happy” at the club and signalled his intention to stay.

“Since the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy, calm, enjoying the football played at this great team,” he said, per Caracol Radio.

“We’ll be talking about [a new contract], we’ll talk about it.

“For me, I’d stay however many years it takes. It also depends on the club, everything; these are details that are worked out separately.

“[I am] very calm, I’m happy and enjoying the Premier League.”

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 20, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at the King Power Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That does not entirely rule out a transfer in the upcoming transfer window, of course, as much will depend on Liverpool’s own stance on Diaz’s future.

It has been claimed that the Colombia international is among the lowest earners in the first-team squad on a wage of £55,000 per week, though This Is Anfield understands that is not the case.

Any new agreement would almost certainly bring a substantial pay rise, however, particularly given the precedent set with extensions for Mohamed Salah (£480,000 a week) and Virgil van Dijk (£400,000 a week).

Liverpool may listen to offers from interested clubs while they hold talks with Diaz’s representatives, with any decision dependent on a number of factors.

Diaz has remained a key player

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 11, 2025: Liverpool's Luis Díaz (R) celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But there is clearly no need to force him out, with Darwin Nunez already set to be sold and Federico Chiesa also expected to depart.

Diaz has been vital player for Arne Slot this season, with his goal against Arsenal making it 17 in 48 appearances, along with eight assists, having been converted to a central striker at the end of 2024.

Liverpool are set to sign a new No. 9 this summer which could see his role switch back to a more natural left-sided berth, though his versatility will be useful.

Ibrahima Konate is the club’s next priority in terms of contract talks, with the centre-back’s deal expiring in 2026, while Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Conor Bradley are among 10 other players whose terms run out in 2027.

