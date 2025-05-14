Luis Diaz is set to enter talks with Liverpool over a new contract in the near future, with reports in Colombia outlining the winger’s desire for a pay rise.

Diaz will move into the final two years of his current deal this summer and, as is typical, that will spark a decision from within Liverpool’s hierarchy.

While it is often a point in which the club will weigh up whether to sell a player to maximise their value, in the case of their No. 7 it is claimed to be a “priority” to renew.

That is according to Colombian journalist Cesar Augusto Londono, who provided an update on X on Tuesday.

In a separate report from Londono’s employer, Caracol Radio, it is claimed that talks will get underway upon the campaign’s conclusion later this month.

Diaz is said to be seeking “a substantial increase in his salary,” as he is “currently not even among the top 10 earners at Liverpool.”

This Is Anfield understands claims that the forward’s wages are as low as £55,000 per week are wide of the mark, but it is certainly likely that he is far from the top bracket.

Liverpool’s highest earners are Mohamed Salah, who earns around £480,000 a week, and Virgil van Dijk, on £400,000 per week, with the pair having both retained that level of pay with their new two-year deals.

The fact the club’s financial reserves are boosted by a quiet run of transfers and the imminent departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold – believed to be their fourth-highest earner – is used to argue why Diaz is “hoping for an improvement in this area.”

The 28-year-old is said to enjoy an “impeccable” relationship with Arne Slot and it is noted how he has been “trusted” not only in his natural position on the left wing but also as a centre-forward.

It is clear that the campaign to secure Diaz a new, improved deal is well underway – the Colombian himself telling local media he would “stay forever” if he could – but there is a sense that Liverpool may approach the situation less emphatically.

The player’s age and outside interest from Barcelona and clubs in Saudi Arabia – namely Al-Nassr – will be factors to consider when they enter negotiations with his representatives.

Liverpool could be busy when it comes to new contracts for a number of players this summer, not least Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, whose terms expire in 2026.

But Salah and Van Dijk aside, there are nine players whose deals also run out in 2027, including Diaz, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley, Alisson and Joe Gomez.