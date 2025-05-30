Luis Diaz continues to attract transfer interest from Saudi Arabia with new details emerging over the lack of talks for an extension at Anfield.

Diaz’s contract at Liverpool runs until 2027 but speculation over his future has been rife with interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia, among others.

Al-Nassr have been consistently linked to the Colombian and in April it was reported that they were “still pushing” for a deal, and that has now been reiterated ahead of the transfer window.

The reliable Paul Joyce, of The Times, states the Saudi club are “monitoring his situation” with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo uncertain as he could jump ship to Al-Hilal for the Club World Cup.

There is also Sadio Mane‘s future to consider as his contract at Al-Nassr expires in 2026, possibly recreating the same scenario that saw Diaz replace the Senegalese at Anfield in 2022.

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter explains there has “been no approach to Liverpool” so far but they are “considering a move” for a player whose future is precariously placed.

Both Joyce and Hunter explain that Diaz has “yet to enter talks on an extension” at Liverpool, as “so far there has been no move by the club to broker an extension.”

That suggests a sale is possible as the club would want to maximise value on a player who will turn 29 in January – and another exit on a free will not be in their thinking.

Diaz enjoyed a productive 2024/25 season with the third-most goals (17) in addition to five assists, but it would be understandable if the club cashed in on a sizeable offer this summer, if one arrives.

Al-Nassr are among the richest clubs in the Saudi Pro League and splashing the cash is not foreign to them, although Liverpool “would be more open to selling” Darwin Nunez over Diaz.

The Uruguayan is expected to bid farewell this summer and Al-Hilal have been linked to the No. 9.

With an overhaul expected this summer, Liverpool may be unwilling to see too many changes in a single department but that could change if offers too hard to turn down are tabled.