Merseyside Police have confirmed a male has been detained after a serious incident on Water Street in the city after Liverpool’s trophy parade on Monday.

UPDATE: Merseyside Police have identified the person detained as a 53-year-old white British male from the Liverpool area. Liverpool FC have released a statement reading: "We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those who been affected by this serious incident. "We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."

Footage seen by This Is Anfield shows a large vehicle colliding with a number of pedestrians walking down Water Street following the trophy parade.

The car was quickly stopped by police and members of the public and Merseyside Police have now released a statement confirming they have detained the driver.

Their statement reads:

“We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre. “We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. “The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained. “Emergency services are currently on the scene. “We will issue more updates as we have them.”

We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre. We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the… pic.twitter.com/Ls6z4VXN05 — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) May 26, 2025

Police were already on hand after hundreds of thousands of Liverpool fans attended the trophy parade which culminated on the Strand, which Water Street leads onto.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene to attend to those injured with the road cordoned off, with a North West Air Ambulance helicopter also deployed.

A North West Ambulance Service statement reads:

“NWAS is supporting an incident in Liverpool city centre, following reports of a road traffic collision. “We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. “Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

ITV reports that the Mowgli restaurant on Water Street is currently being used as an emergency medical centre.

Our thoughts are with those affected by the incident and we will be pausing our coverage of Liverpool’s title celebrations and parade.