Man named and charged for Liverpool parade crash

The alleged driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd at Liverpool’s victory parade has been charged with a number of offences, including wounding and causing grievous bodily harm.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Paul Doyle, 53, is accused of two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is also accused of two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of dangerous driving.

It follows a total of 79 people suffering injuries in the incident on Water Street in the city centre just after 6pm on Monday, with the age of the victims ranging from nine to 78 years old.

Doyle, of the West Derby area of Liverpool, is due to appear at the city’s magistrates’ court on Friday.

The CPS said the charges would be kept “under review as the investigation progresses”.

In a statement issued to reporters on Thursday, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, Sarah Hammond, said: “The investigation is at an early stage.

“Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence.

“This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements.

“It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve.”

At the press conference, Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, Jenny Sims, added: “I fully understand how this incident has left us all shocked and saddened, and I know many will continue to have concerns and questions.

“Our detectives are working tirelessly, with diligence and professionalism, to seek the answer to all of those questions. When we are able to, we will provide further information.”